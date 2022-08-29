Global Ethoxylates Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The global ethoxylates market size was USD 13.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, according to

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethoxylates market size was USD 13.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for ethoxylates in textile industry and for detergents and industrial cleaners are key factor driving market revenue growth.

Polyoxyethylene alcohols or fatty alcohol ethoxylates are best used as industrial surfactant products and in the textile industry. Ethoxylates are used in the textile industry for scouring, finishing, dyeing, and lubricating fabrics. These are used in scouring processes such as wool scouring and cotton kier viscose boiling-off and soaping-off. Products are ideal for dyeing cotton and serving as penetrates, wetting agents, and dyeing assistants in textile applications. Textile industry has been booming in recent years, especially in emerging countries such as China and India. According to the Ministry of Textiles in India, there is approximately 41% growth in textile export in India from April to December 2021 compared to the previous year. China also is the biggest manufacturer and exporter of textiles in the world. Rising adoption of ethoxylates in textile industry is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Alcohol ethoxylates (AE) can be considered a major class of non-ionic surfactants that are extensively used in laundry detergents along with industrial and industrial cleaners, household cleaners, and cosmetics. Some of the main traits of these compounds are low to moderate foaming ability, rapid biodegradation, tolerance to water hardness, and enhanced cleaning of man-made fibers. It has excellent detergent properties due to the variety of compounds and rapid surface-wetting agents. In addition, there are toxicity issues with some ethoxylate products, and manufacturers are shifting towards producing more eco-friendly ethoxylate products. Alcohol ethoxylates are non-ionic surfactants and safe for use in cleaning products.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1038

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Ethoxylates market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Sasol Limited, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ethoxylates Market Segmentation based on Type: Alcohol, Fatty Acid, Fatty Amine, Ethyl Ester, Glyceride, Others.

Ethoxylates Market Segmentation based on Application: Detergents, Ointments & Emulsions, Herbicides, Insecticides, Foam-Control & Wetting Agents,Lubricants & Emulsifiers, Others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1038

Regional Bifurcation of the Ethoxylates Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Ethoxylates market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Ethoxylates market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ethoxylates-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Agrochemicals segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ethoxylates for production of Agrochemicals are used as adjuvant and surfactant in products such as fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, insecticides, and antimicrobials.

Fatty acid ethoxylates segment market revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for various industrial applications. Fatty Acid Ethoxylates are primarily used as non-ionic surfactants in a variety of industrial and domestic processes. Fatty acid ethoxylates are used as solubilizers, dispersing agents, emulsifiers, fabric softeners, antistatic additives, lubricants, and viscosity regulators in textiles, metalworking fluids, and leather processing.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of ethoxylates in personal care products in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene raises is driving demand for personal care products such as soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, and many others, which is supporting market revenue growth.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Latest Blog Articles Published by Emergen Research:

bioplastics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market

cloud data back-up recovery market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

light weapons market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

automated breast ultrasound market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.