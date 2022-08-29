Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,337 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Georgia Department of Revenue Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

Atlanta, GA – The Department of Revenue’s Centralized Alcohol Licensing Portal (ALP) will offer a centralized renewal process for retail alcohol licenses beginning September 6, 2022. Georgia taxpayers will utilize The Georgia Tax Center (GTC) to renew their state and local retail alcohol licenses. Local licensing authorities will receive renewal applications through ALP similar to the initial application process.

In preparation for the September 6, 2022, rollout of local license renewals, local jurisdictions now have the option to upload renewal requirements and set their license renewal periods using their current ALP profile.

Retail alcohol licensees are encouraged to contact the Department of Revenue with any questions via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-423-6711.

More information can be found here: https://dor.georgia.gov/centralized-alcohol-licensing-faqs

The Department of Revenue will be performing a system upgrade over the Labor Day weekend. The Georgia Tax Center (GTC), including alcohol license applications and renewals, will be unavailable beginning Friday, September 2nd at 8:00 pm through Monday, September 5th at 8:00 pm. The Department is encouraging customers to plan accordingly.

You just read:

Read more about Georgia Department of Revenue Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.