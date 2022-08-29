Read more about Georgia Department of Revenue Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

Atlanta, GA – The Department of Revenue’s Centralized Alcohol Licensing Portal (ALP) will offer a centralized renewal process for retail alcohol licenses beginning September 6, 2022. Georgia taxpayers will utilize The Georgia Tax Center (GTC) to renew their state and local retail alcohol licenses. Local licensing authorities will receive renewal applications through ALP similar to the initial application process.

In preparation for the September 6, 2022, rollout of local license renewals, local jurisdictions now have the option to upload renewal requirements and set their license renewal periods using their current ALP profile.

Retail alcohol licensees are encouraged to contact the Department of Revenue with any questions via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-423-6711.

More information can be found here: https://dor.georgia.gov/centralized-alcohol-licensing-faqs

The Department of Revenue will be performing a system upgrade over the Labor Day weekend. The Georgia Tax Center (GTC), including alcohol license applications and renewals, will be unavailable beginning Friday, September 2nd at 8:00 pm through Monday, September 5th at 8:00 pm. The Department is encouraging customers to plan accordingly.