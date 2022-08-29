Personal Mobility Devices Market Projected to Reach $14.59 Billion by 2027 | Top Key Players Analysis

The adoption of personal mobility devices for mobility impairment has witnessed a significant increase over the past two decades.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in technology, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in aging population drive the global personal mobility devices market growth. However, high investment cost and complications related to usage limit the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from emerging countries presents new opportunities in the next few years.

The global Personal Mobility Devices Market garnered $7.70 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $14.59 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Devices that are solely used by a patient or an individual with mobility impairment for movement or locomotion are considered as personal mobility devices. These devices are mainly used in providing assistance to individuals with physical disabilities and can be manual or motorized (powered). Some of these devices include manual wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, roller, power wheelchair, lift chairs, mobility scooter, and others. Personal mobility devices are remarkably tailored for disabled patients to deliver additional assistance to walk and accomplish their personal tasks self-sufficiently. For instance, visually impaired people can make use of white cane to walk. Besides, mobility aids, such as knee scooters, transferring chairs, and other convertible chairs, along with adaptive technology provide better help to the patients for ambulation.

Major Key Players are:

Briggs Healthcare,

Carex Health Brands, Inc.,

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare,

GF Health Products, Inc.,

Invacare Corporation,

Medline Industries Inc.,

Pride Mobility Products Corp.,

Rollz International,

Stryker Corporation, and

Sunrise Medical LLC.

One of the major trends in the personal mobility devices market is surge in geriatric population across the globe, which leads to an increase in demand for mobility assistance device such as wheelchairs, rollers, and canes. Furthermore, the market growth is supplemented by rising incidences of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis over the forecast period. Surge in number of spinal cord injuries, growth in obese population, and a gradual shift of patients toward homecare settings are some of the other factors impelling the market growth. For instance, as per the statistics published by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, 314 million people in the U.S. suffered from spinal cord injury in 2019, which led to disability. Moreover, higher rate of acceptance of automated mobility devices and increase in number of accidents leading to walking disability are further expected to drive the personal mobility devices market growth. For instance, as per CDC, 18.2 million adults in the U.S. were having walking disability in 2018.

Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across four regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America is projected to dominate the personal mobility devices market during the analysis period. This is majorly attributed to large pool of patients suffering from mobility ailments. Moreover, supportive rules & regulations in reducing higher hospital invoices burden and reimbursements are some of the other factors propelling the adoption of personal mobility devices among Americans. For instance, in Canada, the Department of Health and Long-Term Care offers provision and financial support to Ontario citizens with a long-standing disability under the Assistive Devices Program. The program covers the cost of devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, scooters, rollators, and specialized seating. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR due to surge in geriatric population notably in East Asian countries such as China and Japan, increasing awareness regarding personal mobility devices, rise in cases of limb dysfunctions and disorders, and improved healthcare access.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the mobility scooters segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

South Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.

North America registered the largest personal mobility devices market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

