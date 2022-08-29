Agricultural Pheromones Market to Hit USD 7,992.4 Million by 2020-2027 |Agricultural Pheromones Industry CAGR of 15.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2,550.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends –Growing sustainable agricultural practices ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application. For instance, pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Geographical Scenario:

The global Agricultural Pheromones market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Agricultural Pheromones market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Agricultural Pheromones Market Size Worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027