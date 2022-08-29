Application Performance Monitoring Market Next Big Thing In Leading Industries: Dynatrace LLC., Broadcom, AppDynamics

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of APM solutions by SMEs and large enterprises is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global market

Market Size – USD 6.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend –Increasing numbers of SMEs in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global application performance monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing application Internet of Things-based devices, rising adoption of APM solution among SMEs and large enterprises, expanding application of big data analytics, and rising demand for log management solutions are among some of the major factors driving market revenue growth currently. Application performance monitoring is a set of tools and techniques that allow Information Technology (IT) professionals to analyze and monitor the performance of applications. It focuses on infrastructure, user experience, and application dependencies, and others.

Some major components of application performance monitoring solutions are runtime application architecture, business transactions, real user monitoring, component monitoring, and analytics and reporting. Real user monitoring or end-user experience monitoring is a process that enables organization to respond to application faults and rectify the problem efficiently. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Increasing investment in technological advancements and robust presence of key companies are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Dynatrace LLC., Broadcom, IBM Corporation, AppDynamics, Microsoft, Dell, Riverbed Technology, Splunk Inc., and New Relic, Inc

The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Synthetic Monitoring

End-User Monitoring

Mobile Monitoring

Others

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Application Performance Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 15.40 Billion in 2028