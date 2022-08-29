Digital Pathology Market Expects to Reach a Value of US$ 1,409.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 10.85%

Digital Pathology Market Analysis 2022-2027: Industry Revenue, Growth, Share, Size, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global digital pathology market reached a value of US$ 764.6 Million in 2021. Digital pathology (DP) is generally used by healthcare professionals for interpreting pathology information of animals and humans. It involves the utilization of computer-aided machines that assist in creating and sharing images and live recording of internal organs that aid in the treatment of various acute conditions. It is widely used for a wide range of healthcare applications, including diagnostic consultation, medical student and resident training, and semi-quantitative review of immunohistochemistry (IHC), diagnostic decision support, clinical research and tumor boards. Due to the increasing penetration of information technology (IT) across the healthcare sector, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,409.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.85% during 2022-2027.

Global Digital Pathology Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the masses. This is supported by the increasing geriatric population and the sedentary lifestyle led by individuals. Moreover, the growing investments by private and public agencies for improving the overall healthcare infrastructure are creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, continual technological advancements and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and molecular technology with digital pathology systems are providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted in the field of life sciences and the widespread product adoption across medical institutes are impacting the market growth favorably. With the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) followed by the subsequent lockdown restrictions, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for digital pathology across the globe. Other factors, including the increasing number of clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers, continuous product innovations and miniaturization, and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also positively influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• 3DHISTECH

• Apollo Enterprise Imaging

• Corista

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Huron Digital Pathology

• Indica Labs

• Koninklijke Philips

• Leica Biosystems

• Objective Pathology Services

• Ventana Medical Systems

• Visiopharm

• XIFIN

Breakup by Product:

• Scanners

• Software

• Storage Systems

• Communication Systems

Breakup by Type:

• Human Pathology

• Veterinary Pathology

Breakup by Delivery Model:

• On-premises

• Hosted

Breakup by Application:

• Training and Education

• Consulting Services

• Intraoperative Consultation

• Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

