The Henry Ford's Second Annual Invention Convention Globals presented by Pratt & Whitney Honors 174 Young Inventors from Across Two Hemispheres, Four Countries

DEARBORN, Mich. (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

On August 26, 2022, 174 young inventors from participating Invention Convention Nationals programs in the United States, Mexico, Singapore, and China were honored during the second annual Invention Convention Globals, presented by Pratt & Whitney. The virtual celebration was hosted by Inventor and Senior Director Product Design & Development at Hasbro, Gray Bright with special keynote speaker Kavita Shukla, founder and CEO of FRESHGLOW and inventor of the FreshPaper. To watch this year's ceremony visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGqTP5quotQ&feature=youtu.be

Invention Convention Globals participation consists of select student inventors from Invention Convention affiliates across the globe. To participate, students were required to submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process and a display board highlighting key points of the invention process.

This year's inventors taking home top honors include:



First-grader Rachel Smith, U.S, awarded first place in the K-2nd grade category, and the Most Innovative Award for the Remember It Bracelet.

Fourth-grader Xizhe Ye, China, awarded first place in the 3rd -5th grade category for the Smart Wardrobe Ziaozhe.

Sixth-grader Gu Muyue, China, taking home top honors in the 6th-8th grade category for the Anti-Randrop Umbrella.

Eleventh-grader Akhila Ram, U.S., first place winner in the 9th-11th grade category for the Continuous Groundwater Monitoring with Machine Learning invention.

Twelfth-graders Michele Li, Barnabas Li, Tianjie Lu, U.S., first place winners in the 12+ grade category for their invention, UltraVii.

Invention Convention Worldwide is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills and builds confidence in invention, innovation and entrepreneurship for life. More than 135,000 K-12 inventors from across the globe participate in the programs each year.

The mission of Invention Convention Worldwide is to bring Invention Education to students everywhere. Organizations interested in bringing the year-long program to their region can get more information at https://inhub.thehenryford.org/icw/contact_us.

