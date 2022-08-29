Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,808 in the last 365 days.

LTCH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation into Latch, Inc. Following Expected Restatement of Financial Results and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardy & Notis, LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Latch, Inc. LTCH focused on whether Latch and certain of its officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Latch investor who would like to learn more, please contact James Notis of Gardy & Notis by calling 914-351-2460 or by email at jnotis@gardylaw.com.

On August 25, 2022, Latch announced that its Audit Committee determined that the consolidated financial statements Latch filed with the SEC and published to investors for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 "should no longer be relied upon as a result of material errors and possible irregularities relating to, among other things, the manner in which the Company recognized revenue associated with the sale of hardware devices during 2021 and the first quarter of 2022." Latch announced that the financial statements would need to be restated and that the matters underlying the revenue recognition practices are "likely to result in one or more material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the applicable periods." Latch further disclosed that the Audit Committee's investigation is ongoing.

Gardy & Notis, LLP is a New York-based securities litigation law firm that represents plaintiffs in investor class actions. If you are a current or former owner of Latch common stock, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

James Notis
GARDY & NOTIS, LLP
126 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
jnotis@gardylaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltch-investigation-alert-gardy--notis-llp-announces-investigation-into-latch-inc-following-expected-restatement-of-financial-results-and-encourages-investors-with-substantial-losses-or-witnesses-with-relevant-information-to-c-301613927.html

SOURCE Gardy & Notis, LLP

You just read:

LTCH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation into Latch, Inc. Following Expected Restatement of Financial Results and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.