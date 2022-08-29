Patreon Partners with Belva Anakwenze of Abacus Financial to launch New YouTube Series 'The Earn Up'

Patreon has partnered with Belva Anakwenze of Abacus Financial to launch a fresh new YouTube series called ‘The Earn Up', premiering on August 30, 2022 on Patreon's Creator Hub YouTube channel. For the series, Belva lends her expertise in helping creators manage their small business so they can focus on what they do best — create!

Patreon has partnered with Belva Anakwenze of Abacus Financial Business Management to launch a fresh new YouTube series called ‘The Earn Up', premiering on August 30, 2022, on Patreon's Creator Hub YouTube channel. For the series, Belva lends her expertise in helping creators manage their small businesses so they can focus on what they do best — create!

With The Earn Up, Belva answers some of the biggest questions that creators have around business management and finance, including the topics, below, and many more!



LLC, S-Corp, Sole Prop: Which is right for your creative business?

How to scale your business

How to best save for retirement as a creative

"Knowing the issues that creators face and knowing the best way to speak on those issues is a unique experience that Belva was really able to infuse into the show," said Hitomi Aihara, producer of ‘The Earn Up'

Belva Anakwenze, the writer and host of 'The Earn Up' said, "My passion has always been with educating marginalized communities, including emerging creative entrepreneurs, on financial literacy. 'The Earn Up', in partnership with Patreon, is the perfect platform to deliver educational content in a relaxed, fun, and easy-to-digest manner."

Starting 08/30/22, you can watch ‘The Earn Up' here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzJ8RDhYJ_l4Eq_WeEG39g

About Patreon:

Patreon is the best place for creators to build memberships by providing exclusive access to their work and a deeper connection with their communities.

About Belva Anakwenze:

Belva Anakwenze, the Principal of Abacus Financial Business Management, and the writer and host of 'The Earn Up', is a financial educator and trusted Entertainment Business Manager for creatives, many of whom come from traditionally marginalized communities.

Belva has received many accolades, from Variety's Business Manager Elite to The Hollywood Reporter's Power Business Managers, and more. She is known for her high-touch, concierge approach to fiscal responsibility, and growth. Some of Belva's clients include Jay Ellis "Top Gun: Maverick" and Kevin Frazier "ET".

Belva is passionate about educating youth and emerging creative entrepreneurs on financial literacy and is on the Board of Junior Achievement So Cal. She encourages individuals to embrace the fear of financial knowledge and conversations.

