Bringhamton Homepage: U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Marc Molinaro (R) to Represent New York’s 19th Congressional District

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Marc Molinaro (R) to Represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. The 19th District covers Delaware County, parts of Broome and Chenango County, and more.

According to the chamber, they endorse pro-business candidates for federal office who will support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

﻿“Marc Molinaro has a proven record of leading and delivering for residents of the Hudson Valley,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Director Nick Vaugh.

“Marc has demonstrated a commitment to supporting free enterprise and the American business community to improve New York and our nation. He will lead the charge for pro-growth  solutions in Congress, and that has earned him the support of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to endorse Marc Molinaro and look forward to
partnering with him in the next Congress.”

