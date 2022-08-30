Lumious Releases First Major Update of MEF Accredited Training Course and Exam
Lumious is proud to announce the much-awaited release of the updated MEF SD-WAN Certified Professional Accredited Training Course and Exam for Blueprint B.ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 30 years, Lumious has been at the forefront of creating powerful learning experiences that align training programs with their supporting business initiatives. As a MEF Premier Accredited Training Provider, they are proud to announce the much-awaited release of the updated MEF SD-WAN Certified Professional Accredited Training Course and Exam for Blueprint B, available now on their website: lumious.com/training/mef
MEF-SDCP (SD-WAN) certification is the first and only vendor-neutral certification for SD-WAN professionals. MEF is defining the industry standards for SD-WAN, and the MEF-SDCP certification addresses the challenges of this rapidly expanding market and the needs of company hiring managers. The MEF-SDCP certification is active for 3 years. Additional details on the new MEF- SDCP certification are available at:
https://www.mefprocert.com/home/mef-sdcp-sd-wan-overview-june-2022-update
“Attending training with a MEF Premier Accredited Partner and being certified as a MEF SD-WAN Certified Professional is an excellent career enabler for SD-WAN service providers, integrators, network consultants, technology solution providers, and more,” says Stephanie Schuster, MEF Gold-level SME at Lumious.
“The MEF-SDCP SD-WAN Professional Certification now includes key additions from recently published standards: MEF 70.1 SD-WAN Service Attributes and Service Framework, MEF 88 Application Security for SD-WAN Services, and MEF W105 Performance Monitoring and Service Readiness. As the industry’s only training and certification exam verifying knowledge, skills, and abilities based on MEF SD-WAN standards, for those seeking to improve their skillset and technical knowledge, the MEF-SDCP professional certification is an absolute must-have,” says Kirby Russell, MEF Director of Certifications at MEF.
As the first PATP (Premier Accredited Training Provider) to release the updated course, Lumious has added important new elements to their training which include expansion in service testing, performance monitoring and security functionalities. Both the updated course and exam are designed for professionals with at least 2 years of network experience. For those who earn two certifications in the MEF Framework, MEF will award them the designation of MEF Network Expert. MEF Network Expert status remains in effect as long as two professional MEF certifications are maintained in "Active" status.
“Our team of subject matter experts, instructors and course designers work tirelessly with MEF to ensure we thoroughly address the revised and expanded SD-WAN content to assist with achieving certifications and equally as important, the development of critical skills. We are honored to be recognized as the first MEF Premier Accredited Training Provider to provide the exam preparation courseware for Blueprint B,” says Kevin Marz, President & CEO of Lumious.
ABOUT MEF: MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and automation APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
ABOUT LUMIOUS: Lumious creates powerful learning solutions that help organizations meet their most essential business goals through talent development. They provide in-person, virtual, or digital training programs; support for Learning and Development projects; and solutions for professional skills development. Additionally, Lumious creates custom courses, both technical and non-technical, for employees, staff, and IT professionals.
