MDC to host run, hike at Little Prairie CA’s nature trail Sept. 10 in Phelps County

ROLLA, Mo. – Grab those hiking boots or running shoes and meet MDC staff and others for a run/hike at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Little Prairie Conservation Area’s (CA) nature trail in Phelps County.

Registration is required and can be completed on-site or at this link before the run Sept. 10: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186683

“The 3.6-mile trail surrounds 97-acre Towell Lake and travels through different management regions of this 342-acre area,” said event coordinator and MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “Signage is provided along the nature trail that describes management practices designed to enhance diversity and health of the Missouri native plants and animals living there.”

MDC staff will share current management efforts with participants designed to enhance native plants and animals at Little Prairie Conservation area before the event at 8:30 am. The run/hike will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to all ages. The first 100 finishers will receive an official MDC water bottle at the end of the race at 11 a.m.

The nature trail is not wheelchair accessible and may be muddy; the trail does have wooden bridges over stream crossings.

Little Prairie Conservation Area contains the 40-acre remnant Heilbrunn Prairie located along the southeast corner of the area, and a 3.6-mile hiking trail that winds through woodlands, restored grasslands, and pollinator plantings. The area also offers several recreational opportunities including fishing from the courtesy dock, lakeshore, or from your boat, hunting, and hiking.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Discover MDC’s recommendations for more great places to hike online here: https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/hiking.