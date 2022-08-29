Gordon McKernan Partners with Lit Pizza to Give Away One Hundred Pizzas
McKernan teams with Lit Pizza to get it done for the Hammond community by giving away 100 free pizzas on September 1.HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammond personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is partnering with Lit Pizza to give away 100 free pizzas on Thursday, September 1.
McKernan and his local, hometown team of attorneys have served the Hammond community for years. McKernan aims to show his appreciation for the community and support for one of Hammond’s newest businesses, Lit Pizza, by giving away 100 free pizzas.
The giveaway will take place on Thursday, September 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lit Pizza on SW Railroad Ave. in Hammond. Anyone who visits Lit Pizza during the event will win a free pizza, while supplies last. Visitors will also have a chance to meet McKernan’s Hammond team and spin a wheel for the chance to win a range of promotional prizes.
The law firm will have a sign-up sheet at the event for community members to write down their information for the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Additionally, local radio station Kajun 107 will be at the event for a live remote.
McKernan and his team of highly experienced litigators encourage the Hammond community to visit Lit Pizza on Thursday, September 1, for a fun-filled event featuring free pizza, prizes and community-building.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 901 W Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (985) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here