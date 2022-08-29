Media Advisory: Atlanta Nonprofit Caring For Others Hosts Media Day to Inform of Its Food & Clothing Insecurity Services
Behind the Scenes Tour of Service Areas and one-on-one CEO interviews offered with Award-Winning Non-Profit as it readies for predicted economic crisesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty, is hosting a Media Day, media open house, designed to spread the word and inform those in need of its food and clothing Insecurity solutions and services, as a proactive method for the predicted, continued economic decline. CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley’s unique business approach allows the organization to remain self-sustaining, and this non-profit continues to extend its support services worldwide. With behind-the-scenes media tours of their Food Bank; the clothing store with all new, name-brand clothing, ‘CareLoft;’ the hosting of the Annual International Poverty Forum and other services, Caring For Others hopes to expand its reach to more in need.
Media Day will be held September 2 at Caring for Others headquarters with tour and interview opportunities from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 3537 Browns Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30354.
Opportunity for one-on-one interviews with CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley: Richmond-Shockley will share her plans for increasing community support as the economic downturn progresses; her perspective on poverty and necessary solutions throughout the US; as well as share some of her business strategies that have allowed her nonprofit to grow exponentially throughout the pandemic and beyond.
Tour the Food Bank, ‘Feeding Atlanta’: Tour the Food Bank and learn about ‘Feeding Atlanta,’ Caring For Others’ annual supersized, special distribution service, serving hundreds of Atlanta families with thousands of pounds of food and other goods.
Visit CareLoft: Atlanta’s hidden treasure, CareLoft sells stylish, diverse, and affordable products. CareLoft provides all new, name-brand apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, furniture, and household goods at 50-90% off retail prices and supports the non-profit Caring For Others.
Learn more about Caring for Others’ programs: ‘Christmas in September’ toy distribution, ‘No Bare Soles’ annual shoe distribution, ‘Convoy of Care’ international disaster relief program, ‘1st Impression’ college student business attire program, ‘International Poverty Forum’ annual education event that features celebrity supporters helping to eradicate poverty, and more.
To schedule your attendance at Caring For Others’ Media Day, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or email aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com. Learn more about Caring For Others at www.caring4others.org.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com