North Dakota Department of Health recognized for excellence, national accreditation status affirmed

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, the NDDoH has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance - becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of North Dakota.

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), sets standards upon which the nation’s governmental public health departments base their continuous improvement, quality of service and performance.

“We are really so honored to receive another five years of accreditation by PHAB,” said North Dakota State Health Officer, Dr. Nizar Wehbi. “This is a testament of our continued commitment to the citizens of North Dakota by providing needed public health services, addressing population health in our strategic planning and operations, meeting high-quality standards and measures, as well as providing leadership and development opportunities for our workforce.”

The NDDoH achieved national initial accreditation status through PHAB on March 14, 2017, after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted and peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met a set of quality standards and measures. Today’s announcement affirms that the NDDoH has continued to work with excellence and is committed to improving the health of North Dakotans.

“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the accreditation program where the North Dakota Department of Health, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “In so doing, these health departments are assuring their communities that the value of accreditation is long-term, not a one-time recognition and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st-century organization.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health, and prevent disease and injury. PHAB-accredited health departments demonstrate great leadership by placing their work for peer review, with the goal of using the feedback obtained during the process, to improve the services they provide to their communities.

“Accreditation demonstrates our credibility to our stakeholders, partners, and the public,” said Wehbi. “My gratitude to our team members for their hard work, dedication and commitment to improving the health of North Dakotans.”