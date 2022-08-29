Rapid Acting Insulin Market | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2027.

Rapid Acting Insulin MarketD

The rapid acting insulin market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Which insulin drugs are rapid acting?

Insulin aspart (Novorapid) – takes effect approximately 10-20 minutes after injection. Insulin aspart (Fiasp) – takes effect approximately 5 minutes after injection. Insulin lispro (Humalog) – takes effect approximately 15-30 minutes after injection.

The global rapid acting insulin market size was valued at $7,100 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,925 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the global rapid acting insulin market is driven by increase in prevalence of diabetes, surge in geriatric population who are susceptible to develop diabetes, and surge in adoption of sedentary lifestyle. These factors contribute to the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Rise in availability of continuous glucose monitoring, surge in investments in R&D for human recombinant insulin, and increase in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global rapid acting insulin market. However, adverse effects associated with use of rapid acting insulin hinder the market growth. On the contrary, undiagnosed population in developing region is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The patients suffering from respiratory diseases and diabetes are at higher risk of getting infected by Covid-19 virus. Thus, the demand for rapid acting insulin has increased during the pandemic.

However, the prolonged lockdown across various countries have disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The pandemic and restriction on international trade has created challenges for manufacturing and distribution of rapid acting insulin.

Rapid acting insulin is one of the fastest acting insulin that starts working within 15 minutes of its introduction. Action of this insulin is supposed to last for 5 hours. These analogs are frequently chosen over regular insulin due to their faster response, which allows diabetes patients to take it intravenously before any meal. It is usually taken post meals as it functions like natural insulin by reducing the risk of low blood glucose. Some of the rapid acting insulin available in the market are Humalog, Fiasp, NovoRapid, Apidra and others. Rapid acting insulin is usually preferred in pumps that deliver small amounts of insulin into the body every few minutes.

The online providers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By distribution channel, the online providers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. However, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global rapid acting insulin market, owing to availability of rapid acting insulin in drug store & retail pharmacy stores.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to rise in incidences of diabetes, high number of geriatric population, and favorable government policies. However, the global rapid acting insulin market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to westernized lifestyle behaviors and the increased prevalence of obesity.

Major market players

Biocon Limited

ADOCIA SAS

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Mannkind Corporation

Geropharm LLC

Sanofi S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhadt Ltd.

