NAHQ’s Workforce Accelerator Receives ASAE’s “Power of Associations” Award

Accolade marks the third time NAHQ has been recognized by ASAE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) with a 2022 Power of Associations Silver Award for its Workforce Accelerator® solution.

“As healthcare leaders prepare to reset and recharge their quality and safety agendas in a post-pandemic environment, they need a solid framework to stand on and a partner with a methodology to activate their workforce,” said Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, chief executive officer at NAHQ. “Workforce Accelerator helps healthcare leaders get their arms around the work of quality and safety and to ensure that their workforce is both competent and coordinated. At its core, Workforce Accelerator supports individual professional development, advances organizational goals for quality and safety, and ensures the organization is activating all the domains in NAHQ’s standard competency framework.”

This is the third time ASAE has awarded NAHQ with this accolade and signifies NAHQ’s commitment and fortitude to advance the idea that the quality and safety workforce should be better supported, so they can be better leveraged. NAHQ received the first of three Power of Associations awards in 2017 when it defined and published the first-ever competencies for healthcare quality, HQ Essentials. In 2020, NAHQ received a second award for expanding the framework which consists of eight domains, 29 competencies and 486 skill statements stratified across foundational, proficient, and advanced levels. Today’s third award is for Workforce Accelerator, which builds on the competency framework and makes deployment actionable through a NAHQ-delivered implementation support system.

“Healthcare quality and safety can’t wait and for that reason, neither can an action plan for how to improve the workforce that leads quality,” Mercado added. “The work we are doing will fundamentally improve future healthcare outcomes.”

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

Workforce Accelerator

Workforce Accelerator® is NAHQ’s scalable, three-phase enterprise solution that allows healthcare organizations to develop workforce capabilities, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. The Workforce Accelerator solution addresses organizations’ multi-year quality agenda by focusing on improving healthcare competencies by assessing, planning, and upskilling to unleash the human potential of their workforce.



About ASAE

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 45,000 association executives and industry partners. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is a source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.

The Power of Associations Awards

ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards recognize the associations’ economic and societal contributions locally, nationally, and globally. The Power of Associations Awards reward outstanding initiatives in five categories: Industry/Professional Advancement, Community Support and Engagement, Global Development, Diversity and Inclusion and Advocacy. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award winners during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 29, 2022, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.