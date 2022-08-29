Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary announces 2022 Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 29, 2022

Maryland Judiciary announces 2022 Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) is inviting students to help promote peacemaking by submitting artwork for the 17th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is open to all Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade to help celebrate national Conflict Resolution Month in October and Conflict Resolution Day on Thursday, October 20, 2022, which is also the entry deadline.

Students are asked to create bookmarks with the theme of resolving or preventing conflicts. Topics include peer mediation, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, and alternatives to violence. The contest allows for teachers, parents, and students to discuss ways to resolve conflicts peacefully.

“The annual Conflict Resolution Day bookmark contest is a unique and creative way to teach children about more positive approaches to handling a variety of life situations,” said Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader. “This art program has fostered discussions and learning opportunities about conflict resolution among thousands of Maryland students, their peers, and teachers over the years. I encourage students to participate by submitting their imaginative artwork.”

Winning students and their families will be invited to an awards ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Administrative Office of the Courts, Maryland Judicial Center, in Annapolis, Maryland. Submissions will be judged on both artistic merit and their conflict resolution or prevention message. Student originality is welcomed. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in three age groups: grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. For each age group, the prize awards will be $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. A selection of winning entries will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Winners whose bookmarks are selected for printing will receive copies of their own printed entry.

For more information, including the bookmark template, instructions, and delivery information, or to watch the bookmark contest video to see how educators can use the contest as a teaching tool, visit MACRO’s bookmark contest webpage, https://mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday2022

