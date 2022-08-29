Submit Release
Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Third Negotiating Session at the United Nations in New York

The third negotiating session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC) to elaborate a UN cybercrime convention convenes at the United Nations in New York from August 29 to September 9.  This session will focus on treaty chapters regarding international cooperation, technical assistance, prevention, mechanism of implementation, and final provisions.  Ambassador (ret.) Deborah McCarthy will lead the U.S. delegation as the U.S. Lead Negotiator for the AHC.  The United States will continue to advocate for a fair, practical criminal justice instrument that respects human rights and provides a modern electronic evidence framework built on consensus and informed by experts.                          

For further information, please e-mail INL-PAPD@state.gov or follow INL on Twitter at @StateINL. Further details about AHC are available .

