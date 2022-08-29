Submit Release
Hyprevention is pleased to announce that Kurt Neesley has joined the company as Vice President of US Sales and Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Neesley is responsible for developing strategic sales plans for V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant in the US, based on the company’s goals, that will promote sales growth and customer satisfaction for the organization.

Kurt holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in establishing market pathways for early-stage medical device startup companies, developing new business with innovative sales and marketing programs designed to achieve maximum market exposure. He also has a proven track record in implementing effective top-level sales and marketing strategies.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in my career. I’m looking forward to working for an innovative company like Hyprevention, one that will disrupt the current market place.” said Kurt Neesley.

“Having Kurt on board brings the company to a new development step. His experience and understanding of the market fits perfectly with the company’s goals and objectives. His energy and loyalty meet the company’s values as well. We expect great sales results in a short amount of time” said Cecile Vienney, CEO

About Hyprevention
Founded in 2010 by Cécile Vienney (CEO) and 3 orthopedic surgeons, Hyprevention is a start-up located in Bordeaux-France that develops, manufactures and markets implantable medical devices. In 2021, the company established its subsidiary Hyprevention Inc. in the US

Hyprevention has developed the STRUTPLASTY® Platform intended to reinforce bone in case of fractures or impending fractures. The technology is protected by 25 patents, in the United States and Europe. Two products are currently on the market and the platform will be expanded to address more anatomical sites and clinical needs.
About V-STRUT©
V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant is indicated to treat vertebral fractures thanks to a unique technique combining a PEEK polymer implant and a pedicle anchorage for stress distribution in the entire vertebrae. Product is cleared by the FDA.

Contacts
Hyprevention Inc.
Cécile Vienney, President & CEO
c.vienney@hyprevention.com
Phone: +1 772 228 3218

Kurt Neesley, Vice President US Sales & Marketing
k.neesley@hyprevention.com
Phone: + 1 310 863-1460

