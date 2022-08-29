Memphis Athletics and Nobody Trashes Tennessee team up on 901 Day for Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Memphis Athletics and Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign are joining forces for the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day during the city’s 901 Day celebration. Held on Sept. 1, the community cleanup includes Memphis coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff.

The annual event cleans up several roads around the University of Memphis campus and nearby neighborhoods. In addition to the beautification of Memphis communities, the event aims to help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem. "Memphis Athletics has been a valuable Nobody Trashes Tennessee partner for several years, and we are thrilled to continue our work with coaches, players and students" said Denise Baker, of the Highway Beautification Office, TDOT. “These volunteers join thousands of others that are committed to keeping our state clean, safe and beautiful by participating in cleanup events throughout the year.”



The Sept. 1 cleanup will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Cleanup participants will meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction. They will clean up along four routes along Southern Avenue and S. Highland Street.

"We are very much looking forward to getting to work on Blue & Gray Cleanup Day," said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. "Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are proud to be part of this city and this community, and we are happy to do our part to help keep it beautiful. We're proud to partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee for this important event."

Throughout the year, Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign partners with organizations like Memphis Athletics on cleanup events across the state. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation at facebook.com/nobodytrashesTN, instagram.com/nobodytrashestn , twitter.com/NobodyTrashesTN . Follow on TikTok @nobodytrashestennessee.



DATE + TIME



Thurs., Sept. 1, 2022

9:45 a.m. – Media Availability

10 – 11:30 a.m.

LOCATION



· Cleanup participants will meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center for a cleanup kickoff and to receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction. Parking is at 507 Houston St.

· Four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St. – See Map

MEDIA AVAILABILITY – 9:45 a.m.

· Penny Hardaway, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, University of Memphis

· Katrina Merriweather, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Memphis

· Denise Baker, Transportation Program Supervisor, Environmental Division, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT

WHO



· Nearly 100 volunteer athletes

· Memphis Athletics, University of Memphis

· Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee

· Keep Tennessee Beautiful

· Memphis City Beautiful

EVENT MEDIA CONTACTS



· Denise Baker, TDOT 615.201.1042

· Amy Gray, Gray Public Relations 615.497.1799

· Matt Carpenter, University of Memphis Contact 901.283.0303

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee



Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The campaign is rooted in research conducted by TDOT in 2016, including a “Visible Litter Study” that revealed that despite a drop of 53 percent in roadside trash between 2006 and 2016, there are still 100 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways at any given time. TDOT spends $19 million annually on litter pickup and prevention education, funded by revenue from a tax on soft drink and malt beverages. Through a collaborative statewide approach, the TDOT Highway Beautification Office’s Litter Grant Program is responsible for removing an average of 11,243 tons of litter each year from all 95 counties in Tennessee. In 2021 alone, and despite COVID restrictions, county partners removed more than 20 million pounds of litter from 450,362 miles of Tennessee roadways. Nearly 40% of that statewide total was recycled. Additionally, 4,023 illegal roadside dumps were cleaned up, an increase of nearly 300 dump sites over the previous year. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to reduce littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).



