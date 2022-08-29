Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market In LATAM Women: To Reach $170 million by 2027 | CAGR of 3.8%

Demand for hyposexual desire disorder treatments is on the rise, owing to surge in prevalence of lifestyle ailments such as stress and depression.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) is the most common sexual disorder in women of all ages, but it is also one of the most difficult disorders to treat. It is the most common type of sexual dysfunction in women. HSDD is primarily associated with hyperfunctional inhibition and hypofunctional excitation regulated by neuromodulators in the brain. In addition, several physical conditions are also linked to HSDD, including anxiety, depression, diabetes, urinary incontinence, and multiple sclerosis. Its treatment includes psychotherapy or drug therapy. Psychotherapy uses cognitive behavioral therapy, which offers counseling sessions with a sex therapist, while pharmacotherapy includes treatment with many drugs, namely buspirone, bremelanotide, bupropion, flibanserin and others.

♦ Download a Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7952

The LATAM Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment market size was $ 131 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 170 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Key Players:

AUROBINDO PHARMA,

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY,

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK),

MYLAN N.V.,

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG,

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.,

SPROUT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED,

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (ACTAVIS GENERICS),

ZYDUS CADILA

The use of women hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment products are anticipated to witness a significant growth, owing to rise in use of medicines that induce the state of hypoactive sexual desire disorder, and increase in number of surgical procedures which lead to sexual dysfunction. In addition, increase in prevalence of hypoactive sexual desire disorder has led to surge in demand for new treatment options, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Presence of pipeline drugs offers lucrative opportunity for the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market. Major factors that hinder growth of the market include lack of awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder, which leads to limited diagnosis and treatment. For instance, there is lack of public education on sexual health issues in many countries of Latin America such as Brazil and Guyana.

♦ For Purchase Enquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7952

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key Findings

3.2.1.Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2.Top investment pockets

3.3.Key forces shaping LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment industry/market

3.4.Top player positioning, 2019

3.5.Annual Spending, 2019

3.6.Market dynamics

Country wise, Argentina is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rise in healthcare infrastructure, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

♦ Request For Customization of Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7952

Key Findings Of The Study:

By treatment type, in terms of value, the bupropion segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By sales channel, the clinics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By treatment type, the bupropion segment accounted for more than half the share of the market in 2019.

By country, Argentina is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.