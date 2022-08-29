Texas' Leading IT Company Announces Winners of $5,000 Scholarships
We award this scholarship to students who exemplify the core values that have been passed down from Kathy Pace to me and are embedded in Centre Technologies...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies, Texas' leading Managed Services Provider, awarded Sam Houston University student Amanda Broussard, and Texas A&M University student, Chase Brown, with $5,000 scholarships via its annual Kathy Pace Scholarship program.
— Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies
The Kathy Pace Scholarship program commemorates the late Kathy Pace, mother of CEO Chris Pace, who firmly believed in supporting the community and continuing education. This scholarship opportunity is awarded to technology students who possess compassion, drive, and a commitment to enhancing technology to improve the world. Winners of the Kathy Pace scholarship program receive a $5,000 scholarship and a guaranteed paid internship with Centre Technologies.
“We award this scholarship to students who exemplify the core values that have been passed down from Kathy Pace to me and are embedded in Centre Technologies. Being a solution-driven, value-oriented company, we believe technology is a tool that should be used to help businesses and communities succeed together. We’re always honored to award applicants who display that kind of innovation and drive.” said Chris Pace.
“I will be able to breathe a little bit financially for the next two semesters. It’ll save me a lot of money that I can use for my daughter or for getting a new computer.” said Amanda Broussard about how the scholarship will benefit her. “It will help pay for my freshman year and a little bit for my sophomore. School is pretty expensive, so it definitely helps!” stated Chase Brown.
Technology students across Texas, at any educational level, are encouraged to apply for the annual Kathy Pace Scholarship Program. While the scholarship program is no longer accepting applications during 2022, those who would like to apply in 2023 can visit www.kathypacescholarship.com for more information.
About Centre Technologies
Centre Technologies is a full-service IT consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Texas, focusing on mid-sized businesses. As a trusted IT partner for well over a decade, Centre is recognized for its local experience and enterprise-grade cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Centre is committed to helping organizations harness the power of technology to maximize their operational efficiency and exceed their business goals.
