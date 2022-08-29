Woolpert Selected by North Central Texas Council of Governments to Provide Orthoimagery, Lidar Products and Services





The contract feeds the NCTCOG Spatial Data Cooperative Program, which supports infrastructure planning and economic development across North Texas.

DALLAS (Aug. 29, 2022) — Woolpert has been contracted by the North Central Texas Council of Governments to provide orthoimagery, lidar, survey and value-added mapping services through its Spatial Data Cooperative Program. The NCTCOG facilitates the purchase of spatial data through this public-private partnership, enabling local governments to share costs and apply consistent data across the agency’s 16-county area and beyond.

This is Woolpert’s third consecutive, five-year geospatial contract with NCTCOG. The agency coordinates annually with regional cities, counties and other public agencies to assess their need for geospatial products and services. These data are then collected and made available via the Spatial Data Cooperative Program to support infrastructure and transportation planning, emergency preparedness and response, public safety, economic development, impervious surface delineation, stormwater and floodplain management, environmental protection and mitigation, property lines and census boundaries, and other GIS and mapping needs.

Woolpert has partnered with NCTCOG since 2013 and is its longest serving remote sensing vendor. The firm provides geospatial services, products and technologies to continually expand data applications, capabilities and cloud-based platforms. By introducing new technologies as they are developed in-house or as they become available, Woolpert is able to build on partner technologies that are tailored to specific NCTCOG and stakeholder needs.

Woolpert Geospatial Program Director Sam Moffat said this relationship has been successful due to collaboration, communication and shared geospatial objectives.

“Together with NCTCOG, we have changed the vendor-vendee relationship. We communicate directly with individual NCTCOG participants to make sure their questions are answered, and they are getting what they need,” Moffat said. “This has led to a higher level of trust, more candid conversations and better customer service. It has enabled participants to get the most out of existing and emerging geospatial products, which is everyone’s goal.”

