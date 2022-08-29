Global Litigation Funding Investment Market Size Worth $25.8 Billion by 2030 at a 9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Study Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Litigation Funding Investment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 25.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Parabellum Capital, Bentham Capital, Juridica Investments, Burford Capital LLC, Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd and others.

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Litigation Funding Investment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy Claim, International Litigation, Others), By Enterprise Size (Large, SMEs), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Litigation Funding Investment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.”

Litigation-based financing is an emerging model of finance all across the world. In this, a litigation financer finances a petitioner for a legal case in order to obtain a fixed amount from the monetary benefit achieved by the petitioner. This mode of financing the quite common in western countries, however in emerging economies, such as India, it is witnessing rapid acceptance and acceleration. Litigation funders look for diversified investment portfolios spread across a range of risks and rewards.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Litigation Funding Investment Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11008

Growth Factors

The Litigation Funding Investment market is propelled by factors, including the surging trend for portfolio finance among investors. Additionally, a favorable regulatory environment concerning litigation funding together with the increasing presence of litigation funders in several countries is boosting the market growth. Also, its increasing demand in diversified industries is expected to drive the market. However, the unpredictable nature involving a high risk of returns is acting as a restraining factor.

(A free sample of the Litigation Funding Investment report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Litigation Funding Investment report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Segmental Overview

The market for Litigation Funding Investment is segmented into type, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on type, the market is categorized into commercial litigation, bankruptcy claim, international litigation, and others. The small enterprise segment is expected to witness high growth during the coming years. The rise in the number of start-ups owing to government support is expected to boost market growth among SMEs.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11008

Regional Overview

North America is estimated to witness a high CAGR growth during the projected period. A favorable regulatory environment, along with the presence of major litigation funding players in the region is influencing the growth of the litigation funding investment market. Additionally, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are also expected to witness high growth during the projected period. The litigation funding investment market in Europe held the largest market share in the global litigation funding investment market.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

Apex Litigation Finance, Burford Capital LLC, Augusta Ventures Ltd., Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd., Harbour Litigation Funding Ltd., Omni Bridgeway, Deminor, and Balance Legal Capital LLP, are some of the key players operating in the litigation funding investment market. The market for litigation funding investment comprises large, medium, and small-sized players. These players are focusing on expanding their investment portfolio and attracting customers from varied industries to capture large market share with the aim to reduce risks.

A comprehensive study on the strategies adopted by the major players are included in our research report, along with the services offered, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments and initiatives observed in the past three years. Further, we provide our clients with the leverage to modify the company list as per their requirements.

Some of the prominent players

Parabellum Capital

Bentham Capital

Juridica Investments

Burford Capital LLC

Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd

Apex Litigation Finance

Omni Bridgeway

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11008

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Litigation Funding Investment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Litigation Funding Investment market size was valued at around USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the commercial litigation segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on application segmentation, the BFSI segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the Litigation Funding Investment Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=11456

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Development

July 2022: Thaxted Capital, a Manchester-based litigation funder secured an investment of £25 million from Sandton Capital Partners. The investment is focused on supporting Thaxted’s launch and future endeavors.

June 2021: Ministry of Law in Singapore extended its 2017 third-party funding to fulfill the surging demand from companies for external capital for financing dispute resolution.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 25.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Parabellum Capital, Bentham Capital, Juridica Investments, Burford Capital LLC, Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Request Customized Copy of Litigation Funding Investment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=11008

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, Research Paper or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Litigation Funding Investment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy Claim, International Litigation, Others), By Enterprise Size (Large, SMEs), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/litigation-funding-investment-market/

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market include Parabellum Capital, Juridica Investments, and Burford Finance, among others. The market for litigation funding is relatively small but is witnessing constant growth. Burford Finance is the major player in the market, which is publicly traded on LSE. The market comprises large, mid-sized, and small players, coupled with certain-based opportunity players. The report covers an in-depth market analysis of the present as well as the future competitive intensity of the litigation funding investment market.

The global Litigation Funding Investment market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Commercial Litigation

Bankruptcy Claim

International Litigation

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large

SMEs

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Request Customized Copy of Litigation Funding Investment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=11008

Browse More Related Reports:

Warehouse Management Systems Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/warehouse-management-systems-market/

Veterinary Vaccine Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/veterinary-vaccine-market/

Thermoformed Plastics Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/thermoformed-plastics-market/

Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/acoustic-wave-sensors-market/

Lingerie Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lingerie-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.



Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/