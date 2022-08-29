EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LTCH, LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. LTCH LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU))) resulting from allegations that Latch may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: In June 2021, Latch and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed a de-SPAC merger which resulted in Latch becoming a public company.

Then on August 25, 2022, after trading hours, Latch filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K which stated that "the Audit Committee, in consultation with the Company's management, has determined that the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 will be restated." The current report also stated that "[b]ased on the preliminary findings of the Investigation, certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the Company's internal controls and procedures[,]" and that "[t]he Company's management is assessing the effect of the matters identified to date and the restatement on the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its disclosure controls and procedures."

On this news, Latch's share price fell 12% on August 26, 2022.

