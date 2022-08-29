Polyamide Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 51.88 Billion by 2029 : Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Polyamide Market

Polyamide Market is expected to reach USD 51.88 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.05 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polyamide market was valued at USD 34.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.88 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.05 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Polyamide is a polymer which held together with amide bonds. Fabrics like silk, wool and nylon are all the examples of polyamides. Silk and wool are natural polyamides, while nylon is synthetic polyamide. Synthetic polyamide thermoplastics are essential in engineering because they deliver high performance at a reasonable price. Polyamide may yield a woven form when it is produced as a fabric, or it may take a harder and sturdier structure when cast as a resin. It may sometimes be weaved for a unique blend of flexibility and strength

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND POLYAMIDE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The polyamide market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to polyamide market.

Some of the major players operating in the polyamide market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (Taiwan)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ascend Performance Materials (U.S.)

Invista (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Evonik (Germany)

RTP Company (US)

KRAIBURG TPE GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

KURARAY CO., LTD (Japan)

SABIC (South Arabia)

LG Chem, (South Korea)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

KRATON CORPORATION (US)

Lubrizol (US)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

TSRC (Taiwan)

Tosoh (Taiwan)

POLYAMIDE MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Demand in automotive sector

Increase the demand in the automotive sector of polyamide to forms air intake manifolds, valve covers, engine covers, and airbag containers and used for external components such as wheel covers, handles, grilles, and fuel caps. These components can also use metal, but the polyamide makes them lighter, and more fuel-efficient for cars and also cuts down the production costs.

High demand for bio based polyamide

Bio-based polyamides are one form of polyamide that are gaining traction due to the increasing environmental concerns by the consumption of fossil fuel-based polyamides. Their improved low moisture absorption rate, chemical resistance, and higher impact strength than their traditional counterparts have increased their usage in several applications like tires, sporting goods, cable jackets, carpets, and flexible gas and oil hoses. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the polyamide market.

Usage in textile industry

Polyamides are used to manufacture the fibres and are produced in a variety of forms, as carpet filament, textile filament, and industrial filament. For example, for ropes. However, for both staple fibres and continuous filament, which are spun from the molten polymer at very high speeds there is great importance on controlling the polymer chemistry and the yarn is produced in order to confirm the production of the high quality material which has required for the particular purposes.

Opportunities

The widespread applications of the polyamide in the packaging industry overall the world will act as one of the major factors that will drive the market's growth. The increase in demand for polyamide in several sectors for example packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, machinery, textiles, and consumer goods accelerate the market growth. The rise in the inclination towards polyamide comparison to metals in automotive air intake manifolds further influence the market. Moreover, the growth of the research and development and electrical and electronics industry positively affects the polyamide market. Moreover, development is the increasing need for lightweight raw materials in the transportation and automobile sectors to extend beneficial opportunities to the market players during forecast period.

Restraints/ Challenges

Polyamides are very useful material but sometimes absorb water, which is unfavourable for the market because wetted polyamide has 50% less tensile strength than dry polyamide. Polyamide can also sometimes shrink when cast so these properties will hinder the polyamide market growth rate. Competition from elastomer-based alternatives and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the polyamide market growth. The presence of stringent government rules is also expected to challenge the polyamide market during forecast period

GLOBAL POLYAMIDE MARKET SCOPE

The polyamide market is segmented on the basis of type, class, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

PA 6

PA 66

Bio Polyamides

Specialty Polyamides

Class

Aliphatic Polyamides

Semi-Aromatic

Aromatic Polyamides

Application

Fibers

Wire and Cables

3D Printing

Sports Equipment

Engine Components

Brakes and Transmission Parts

Household Goods and Appliances

End User

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Textile

Aerospace and Defence

Packaging

Consumer Goods

POLYAMIDE MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS/INSIGHTS

The polyamide market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, class, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the polyamide market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the polyamide market in terms of market share over the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for polyamide in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the polyamide market because of the growing application of food packaging and automotive industries and the increase in demand for processed food products in this region.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region because of raw materials and textiles and exporting textiles to more than 200 countries. Moreover, growth of automotive sector is also supporting the revenue growth of the market in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Quantifiable Data:

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Polyamide Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Polyamide revenue and growth rate by market (history and forecast)

Polyamide Market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Sales revenue, volume and Y-O-Y growth rate (base year) of Polyamide market

Key Research: Industry experts from the global Polyamide Industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations, were the main source of collection of data. To collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects, we interviewed all major sources.

Secondary Research: Critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications, was the primary focus of secondary research. Market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development, has also been done to provide a detailed picture of the current market situation.

Qualitative data: Includes factors affecting or influencing market dynamics and market growth. To list some names in related sections

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Polyamide Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Polyamide Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Polyamide Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Polyamide Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Polyamide Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Polyamide Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Polyamide Market?

