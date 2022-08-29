Direct Fed Microbial Market Expected to Reach $1,772 Million by 2026 | ADISSEO, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, NOVOZYMES A/S

The demand fordirect-fed microbial is on a rise, owing to surge in awareness toward improvement of animal health worldwide.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Direct Fed Microbial Market by Product Type, and Livestock: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,"the global direct fed microbialmarket size was valued at $980 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,772 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Direct-fed microbial contains live bacterial strains that help in the growth and development of animals. These beneficial organisms are replacing the use of antibiotics. However, due to the risk of development of antimicrobial-resistant organisms, the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for animal production has been banned. The administration of direct-fed microbial help to enhance the meat and milk production in animals such as cattle and poultry. In addition, these products modulate the immune response of animals and inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms in the gastrointestinal tract of animals.

The Major Key Players are:

• Koninklijke DSM N. V

• Bio-Vet

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• CHR. Hansen A/S

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

• Novozymes A/S

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• BASF SE (BASF Corporation)

• Evonik Industries Ag

• Adisseo.

“Increase in demand for meat & milk consumption and rise in profitability at same cost are the major factors driving the market growth of direct fed microbial market. Furthermore, significant surge in human population and increase in demand for protein content in the diet propel the market growth for direct-fed microbial. In addition, probiotics aid nutrient absorption by breaking down the complex compounds, which, in turn, helps to reduce the cost of animal production and increases the profitability of the animal producers.”

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Direct Fed Microbial report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Findings of The Study:

• Lactic acid bacteriaoccupied more than half share of the global direct fed microbial market in 2018.

• The poultry segment in livestock segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The swine segment in livestock accounted for one-third share of the market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

