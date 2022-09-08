Real Estate Broker Matthew Martinez Combines Social Media and Artificial Intelligence To Provide Top Notch Service
Building an exceptional customer experience does not happen by mistake, it happens by design.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Martinez uses social media and his proprietary artificial intelligence software to help boost marketing and create investment opportunities for clients. He has amassed a social media following and professional database of over 200,000 people. He was even featured on the list of the top 100 luxury real estate agents on social media and the list of the top 100 real estate agents on social media.
— Matthew Martinez
With more than 107,000 followers on Instagram, Matthew offers top-notch content with unmatched expertise to assist buyers, sellers, and other agents in understanding the complexities of the market as it develops and changes in real time.
Additionally, Matthew Martinez has developed a proprietary system to aid in the identification of real estate investment opportunities and generate sales leads for Diamond Real Estate Group with the least amount of work and the highest rate of return. This system makes use of big data, social media, and cutting-edge AI technology.
CEO and investment real estate broker Matthew Martinez assisted by a client-focused listing coordinator, committed buyer specialists, a transaction coordinator, a marketing team with a marketing director, qualified designers, web developers, a client care coordinator, and a concierge at The Diamond Real Estate Group. Additionally, the team has an inside sales agent that regularly works the phone to connect the buyer customers with off-market options and draw interest to their listings.
With dedication, great commitment and proof of concept, Matthew’s vision has been fulfilled.
About Matthew Martinez:
Matthew Martinez is the CEO and Luxury and Investment real estate broker of Diamond Real Estate Group. Due to his works, he has been featured on Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Fox, NBC, CBS, Time, Digital Journal, Inman News, Marketwatch, Benzinga, and other publications. Matthew was included in the list of Top 100 Luxury Real Estate Agents On Social Media and the Top 100 Real Estate Agents On Instagram.
