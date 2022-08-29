Battery Materials Market Research Report 2022-2027: Global Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Outlook, and Forecast

Battery Materials Market is primarily driven by the growing reliance on electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global battery materials market size reached US$ 47.65 Billion in 2021. Battery materials refer to various compounds present in cell electrodes, electrolytes, and separators. They mainly consist of metals such as Lithium, Cobalt, and Nickel that are extracted from mining operations and processed afterward. They exhibit high energy-density properties and are compatible with various metals. At present, there is an escalating demand for battery materials due to the increasing applications of batteries in household appliances, military electronics, medical equipment, and portable devices. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 68.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-materials-market/requestsample

Global Battery Materials Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing reliance on electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. In addition, the increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) as an alternative to gasoline in speed boats and yachts, wheelchairs, bikes, scooters, and other mobility aids represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, governments of numerous countries are implementing favorable policies and offering subsidies and financial incentives like grants or tax rebates to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce carbon emissions. This, coupled with various technological advancements in the automotive industry, is positively influencing market growth. Moreover, the increasing partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities amongst key players are also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-materials-market

Top Manufacturers In Battery Materials Industry:

• Albemarle Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• BASF SE

• Entek International Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey

• Livent

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Nichia Corporation, Showa Denko K. K.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Targray Technology International Inc.

• Umicore N.V.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Cathode

• Anode

• Electrolyte

• Separator

• Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lithium Ion

• Lead Acid

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Automobile Industry

• Household Appliances

• Electronics Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Battery Materials Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Battery Materials Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-cold-chain-market-to-reach-inr-3637-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-14-72

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-fertilizer-industry-projected-to-reach-inr-1131-billion-by-2027-growth-cagr-status-4-8

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-induction-motor-market-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-cagr-9-6-size-share-outlook-top-manufacturers-and-forecast

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-animal-feed-market-report-2022-2027-cagr-of-9-6

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-honey-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demand-production-analysis-top-brands-growth-cagr-10-31-and-forecast

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.