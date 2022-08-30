Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,101 in the last 365 days.

myButterfly.AI kicks off Crowd Funding Campaign on StartEngine

myButterfly.AI Logo

myButterfly.AI Logo

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myButterfly.AI announces the launch of their Regulation CrowdFunding capital raise, on the StartEngine platform. myButterfly.AI is seeking to raise capital to pay for the development of its patent pending proprietary AI patient centered health app.

This app is being developed to comprehend medical conversations and transform them into plain language that the layperson can understand - and in the native language of the patient. This app is also being developed to smart shop for products that are recommended to the patient by their physician, and using myButterfly.AI's proprietary supply mesh IP to intelligently source products, even if they are in supply shock.

"Academic studies, news reporting and anecdotal accounts from physicians shows a link between creating engaged patients and better healthcare outcomes. We believe our proprietary AI driven app will help activate patients and get them engaged in their care, while giving them autonomy as a consumer to pay less for the therapies they need," said myButterfly.AI CoFounder & CEO Sam Adams.

Note to editors: The following disclaimer should be included in any content covering this raise per SEC Regulation regarding Reg CF Equity Crowdfunding:
DISCLAIMER: myButterfly.AI is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation CrowdFunding. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: https://www.startengine.com/mybutterfly.ai.

For questions contact myButterfly.AI at info@mybutterfly.ai

Sam Adams
myButterfly.AI Inc
+1 813-300-4396
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

myButterfly.AI kicks off Crowd Funding Campaign on StartEngine

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.