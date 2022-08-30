myButterfly.AI kicks off Crowd Funding Campaign on StartEngine
EINPresswire.com/ -- myButterfly.AI announces the launch of their Regulation CrowdFunding capital raise, on the StartEngine platform. myButterfly.AI is seeking to raise capital to pay for the development of its patent pending proprietary AI patient centered health app.
This app is being developed to comprehend medical conversations and transform them into plain language that the layperson can understand - and in the native language of the patient. This app is also being developed to smart shop for products that are recommended to the patient by their physician, and using myButterfly.AI's proprietary supply mesh IP to intelligently source products, even if they are in supply shock.
"Academic studies, news reporting and anecdotal accounts from physicians shows a link between creating engaged patients and better healthcare outcomes. We believe our proprietary AI driven app will help activate patients and get them engaged in their care, while giving them autonomy as a consumer to pay less for the therapies they need," said myButterfly.AI CoFounder & CEO Sam Adams.
Note to editors: The following disclaimer should be included in any content covering this raise per SEC Regulation regarding Reg CF Equity Crowdfunding:
DISCLAIMER: myButterfly.AI is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation CrowdFunding. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: https://www.startengine.com/mybutterfly.ai.
For questions contact myButterfly.AI at info@mybutterfly.ai
Sam Adams
