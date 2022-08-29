Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,085 in the last 365 days.

NASDAQ: YQ Alert: Deadline on Sept. 19th in Lawsuit for Investors in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 19, 2022. Those 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 19, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. over alleged securities laws violations in connection with 17EdTech’s December 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech’s K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech’s core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

        


Primary Logo

You just read:

NASDAQ: YQ Alert: Deadline on Sept. 19th in Lawsuit for Investors in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares announced by the Shareholders Foundation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.