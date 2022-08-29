NASDAQ: YQ Alert: Deadline on Sept. 19th in Lawsuit for Investors in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares.



Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 19, 2022. Those 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 19, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. over alleged securities laws violations in connection with 17EdTech’s December 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech’s K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech’s core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

