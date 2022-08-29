Yogurt Market is expected Analysis Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Future Forecast and Projected to Reach USD 107.2 billion

Yogurt Market

ogurt market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 162.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Global Yogurt Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The rapidly revolutionizing marketplace demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Yogurt report contains comprehensive data on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. The market definition covered in this Yogurt report gives the scope of a particular product concerning the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Yogurt report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the yogurt market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 162.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-yogurt-market

Market Synopsis:-

Yogurt is a food that is made by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in many different forms, including beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement, and others. It promotes healthy digestion, lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, protects against colorectal cancer, and boosts the immune system. The market is expanding as people become more aware of the health benefits of yogurt.

The primary factor driving the market in the medium term increased consumer preference for non-dairy, low-calorie, high-protein, and healthier desserts. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat yogurt and the introduction of healthy product variants in various flavours are likely to provide consumers looking for a healthy alternative to desserts with ample options. Furthermore, busy lifestyles and health and wellness concerns drive consumers to choose convenient yogurt as meal replacements.

Some of the major players operating in the yogurt market are:

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

DuPont (U.S.)

MORINAGA & CO., L.T.D. (Japan)

BioGaia AB (Sweden)

Protexin (U.K.)

Daflorn Probiotics U.K. (U.K.)

DANONE (France)

Yakult U.S.A. Inc. (U.S.)

Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.)

UAS Laboratories (U.S.)

Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany)

SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (India)

DSM (Netherlands)

NutraScience Labs (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands)

Probi (Sweden)

Recent Development

Danone's "Silk" brand will launch a plant-based Greek yogurt in 2021. They announced that after several years of research and development, the company has launched its new silk Greek yogurt in four flavours: strawberry, blueberry, vanilla, and lemon.

Lactalis India entered the yogurt category in 2021 with the launch of Lactel Turbo, a yogurt drink priced at INR 15.

Chobani will launch a portfolio of nutritional foods and drinks in 2020, including Probiotic Drinks and Lactose-Free Greek Yogurt Chobani Probiotic.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-yogurt-market

Critical Insights Related to the Yogurt Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key yogurt Market Segments:

The yogurt market is segmented on the basis of type, form, fat content, packaging and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Flavoured

Non-flavoured

Form

Conventional Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Others

Fat content

Regular

Low Fat

Fat Free

Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Tetra Packs

Others

Distribution channel

Direct Selling/Wholesale

Retail Sales

To Gain More Insights into the Market, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-yogurt-market

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the yogurt market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the yogurt market due to rising weight-loss awareness, rising yogurt consumption, rising retail market expansion, rising public awareness of the health benefits of yogurt, and rising public awareness of healthy food in this region. North America is expected to grow in the yogurt market due to increased awareness, changes in taste and preference, and health concerns, as well as increased spending on these products due to alarming adult obesity rates, growing consumer indulgence in exotic flavours, and significant investments by manufacturers in this region.

Yogurt Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Yogurt market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-yogurt-market

Browse Related Reports:-

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/flavoured-milk-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-usd-57-98-billion-by-2029-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-5-4-market-analysed-by-future-trends-industry-growth-and-application-overview

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hair-styling-products-market-destine-to-reach-usd-29-88-billion-with-size-share-industry-growth-rate-demand-revenue-forecast-by-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/rigid-packaging-market-projected-to-reach-cagr-of-6-20-forecast-by-2028-global-trends-size-growth-share-future-scope

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/retail-ready-packaging-market-is-rising-exponentially-at-growth-rate-of-4-95-during-the-forecast-period-of-2028-with-share-outlook-trends-size-and-demand-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/golf-shoes-market-will-rise-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-3-10-by-2028-market-is-analyzed-by-growth-insights-upcoming-trends-size-share-opportunity-and-demand-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/body-shaper-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-demand-opportunities-sales-area-and-revenue-analysis-by-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/seasonings-market-size-share-growth-revenue-outlook-demand-and-market-is-expected-to-reach-highest-cagr-of-4-95-forecast-by-2028

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-e-commerce-packaging-market-to-register-remarkable-growth-of-136-with-size-share-growth-opportunities-revenue-insights-competitive-analysis-by-2028-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/screw-piles-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-demand-opportunities-sales-area-and-revenue-analysis-by-2028-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/motorcycle-apparel-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-184640-million-by-2029-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-70-market-analyzed-by-future-trends-industry-growth-and-application-overview-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/guacamole-market-exceed-valuation-of-usd-353-billion-with-a-potential-growth-rate-of-895-by-2029-market-analyzed-by-size-shares-trends-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/specialty-paper-market-to-see-healthy-growth-of-usd-7802111-million-with-excellent-cagr-of-82-by-2029-opportunities-applications-growth-drivers-and-future-outlook-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hot-drinks-market-to-see-healthy-growth-of-usd-29037-billion-with-excellent-cagr-of-61-by-2029-opportunities-applications-growth-drivers-and-future-outlook-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/food-traceability-market-to-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-usd-3790-billion-by-2029-with-analysis-of-size-share-upcoming-trends-opportunities-and-growth-prospectus-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com