DHEC Holding Rapid Hire Events Seeking Onsite Wastewater Inspectors around the State

Join DHEC’s Environmental Health Services team, help protect public health and the environment



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― South Carolinians interested in a career that helps protect people’s health and the environment are encouraged to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. These full-time state-government positions include training, and inspectors will perform a combination of duties in the office and out in the field.

Onsite wastewater inspectors work within DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services to conduct inspections and evaluations of sites for the purposes of permitting septic systems, and ensuring they are compliant with state regulations.

“The maintenance and upkeep of a septic system is the responsibility of the owner, but DHEC has an essential role in assuring these systems are properly permitted to begin with and that the permittees or owners have the information and resources they need to keep them functioning for years to come,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement. “A broken or improperly installed or maintained septic system can lead to serious health and environmental risks, and our onsite wastewater inspectors help keep those risks to a minimum.”

DHEC currently has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state. Rapid hire events during which interested individuals can learn more are taking place:

Spartanburg: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg Florence: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence Columbia: 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia Office, 8500 Farrow Road, Columbia

At the rapid hire events, individuals will take part in pre-screening questions and an interview. Applicants will be required to use a manual auger to bore a hole, so it’s important to dress accordingly. Qualified applicants will receive an on-the-spot conditional job offer.

Applying ahead of time is encouraged, but not required. Online applications are available here:

A high school degree and relevant work experience are required; an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in a related field is preferred. These full-time positions are for 37.5 hours per week, include state employee health insurance and retirement, 15 vacation days and 15 sick days each year, and 13 paid holidays annually. Some travel is required.

DHEC is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employing agency that is committed to a diverse workforce. DHEC does not discriminate on the basis of age (40 or older), disability, veteran status, race, color, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation or genetic information. View all available job positions with DHEC at scdhec.gov/careers.

###

