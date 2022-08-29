Europe Pest Control Market Recent Innovation and Upcoming Trends Detailed Analysis Report with Forecast to 2025

Europe Pest Control Market Report

The market across Western Europe ruled in terms of revenue, contributing for nearly 89% of the Europe pest control market share

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluctuating climatic conditions, easy availability of pest control products and services, and presence of large number regulatory bodies and leading pest control market players drive the growth of the Europe pest control market. The market across Eastern Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, the rodent segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Europe Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the Europe pest control industry garnered $3.8 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Europe pest control market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Europe pest control market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Europe pest control market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market is categorized into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The rodent segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, the insects segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the market.

Some ruling enterprises in the global Europe pest control market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Europe pest control industry include Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Rentokil Initial plc, The ServiceMaster Company, Rollins, Dodson Pest Control, FMC Corporation, Ecolab.

The chemical segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the Europe pest control market. This is due to its cost-effectiveness and quick application. However, the mechanical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to its rapid procedure to eradicate pests such as rats and squirrels.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the Europe pest control market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the Europe pest control market

• Post-sales support and free customization

