Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market to Garner $1.38 Billion, With CAGR of 6.1% | Allied Market Research

Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market - The devices segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type (Devices and Consumables) and End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market accounted for $864.75 million in 2018 and projected for $1.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Rapid technological advancements in the autotransfusion system, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and increasing adoption of autotransfusion systems are estimated the propel the growth of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market.

Major Market Players are:

Becton,

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard),

Brightwake Ltd.,

Fresenius,

Getinge AB,

Haemonetics Corporation,

LivaNova PLC,

Medtronic Plc.,

Stryker

Autotransfusion is a method in which the blood is drained out from a patient’s body and is infused back after filtration and purification. It is performed in different ways—cell salvage, preoperative autologous donation, and acute normovolemic hemodilution or ANH. In cell salvage method, the blood is pumped out from the patient’s body and is infused back during the surgery. Cell salvage method can be further bifurcated into intraoperative and postoperative cell savage method. Preoperative autologous donation or PAD involves the donation of blood by a patient, which can be used by themselves in future. PAD involves is mostly used in hip replacement, hysterectomy, and total knee replacement surgeries. Acute normovolemic hemodilation is blood conservation techniques in which the blood from the patient is removed after inducing anesthesia while maintaining the normal volume of blood in the body using crystalloid or colloidal replacement.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment to manifest the fastest growth by 2026

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% through 2026, owing to its better offerings and round the clock presence throughout the week and immediate care along with affordability. However, hospitals segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting more than two-thirds of the market.

North America region to held lion's share

The market across the North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market, owing to high purchasing power and better healthcare facilities coupled with rise in adoption rate of autotransfusion systems and prevalence of cardiac diseases. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large untapped opportunities in this region.

Key Findings of the Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market:

North America occupied more than one-third share of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market in 2018.

The devices segment is the highest contributor in the product type segment.

The others in the end user segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals in the end use segment accounted for three-fourths share of the market in 2018.

The consumables segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate in the product type segment throughout the forecast period.

