Semen Analysis Market to Reach $1.49 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.5% CAGR

Rise in the prevalence of male infertility and increase in awareness regarding fertility testing in both the developed and developing countries drive the growth of the global semen analysis market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Semen Analysis Market by Product (Semen Analyzers, Centrifuges for Sample Preparation, Semen Test Kits, Disposables and Consumables, Software), by Age Group (34 and below 34 years, 35-40 years, 41 and greater than 41 years), by End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global semen analysis industry was estimated at $955.47 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $1.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15811



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the prevalence of male infertility and increase in awareness regarding fertility testing in both the developed and developing countries drive the growth of the global semen analysis market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about semen analysis in economically poor countries impedes growth to some extent. However, rise in sales of male fertility testing kits on the online platform and mounting growth potential in emerging economies have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario -

The outbreak of the pandemic led to shut down of fertility clinics to avail fertility services such as semen analysis, which impacted the global market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, in 2021, authorities started granting permission to slowly recommence fertility services across the world along with the implication of provided guidelines. This, in turn, has helped the market recoup soon.

The disposables and consumables segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on product, the disposables and consumables segment generated nearly one-third of the global semen analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to growth in adoption of consumables & disposable during semen analysis testing The semen test kits segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of semen test kits for home-use due to their reliable quality and easily interpretable results.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15811?reqfor=covid

The 41 and greater than 41 years segment to maintain the lion’s share-

By age group, the 41 and greater than 41 years segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global semen analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of infertility among people with age between 41 and greater than 41 years. The 35-40 years segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of semen analysis tests initiated by men between the ages of 35 and 40 to monitor sperm count and male fertility drives the segment growth.

The fertility centers segment to retain its dominance-

By end-user, the fertility centers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global semen analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the infertility rates among population and rise in the number of IVF and vasectomy procedures performed in fertility centers.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global semen analysis market. This is due to surge in infertility cases and rise in awareness regarding semen analysis testing among the population. The market across LAMEA, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of semen analysis tests across the province.

Purchase Inquire:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15811



Key players in the industry-

Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical)

DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

Androfert

FlowLabs

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Leja Products B.V

Medical Electronics Systems

Michigan center for fertility & women's health

Bioline Technologies

Lab IVF

Microptic SL

MotilityCount ApS

NW Cryobank

Sperm processor

Midland Fertility

Synergy medical systems

Arquimea (Arquimea Agrotech)

The report analyzes these key players in the global semen analysis market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semen analysis market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing semen analysis market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the semen analysis market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global.





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Spirulina Market by Type (Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Maxima), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, and Others), and Formulation (Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, and Granule & Gelling Agent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Dermatologicals Market by Disease (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Rosacea, Alopecia, and Others), Type (Prescription-based Drugs, and Over-the-Counter Drugs), and Route of Administration (Topical Administration, Oral Administration, and Parenteral Administration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030

Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical &x Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Opioids Market by Product Type (Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others), by Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.