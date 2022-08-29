White Goods Market To Grow USD 1220.85 billion at a CAGR of 8.25% by 2029

Global White Goods Market 2022 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global White Goods Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the white goods market was valued at USD 647.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1220.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

White goods are generally home and kitchen appliances used for a variety of common tasks and purposes such as laundry, heating and cooling, cleaning, in hospitality sectors, cooking and food preservation, and many other applications that are widely used in daily life. The white goods market offers a diverse range of products that can be combined with cutting-edge technology to attract new customers and open up new sales channels.

Recent Development

• Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading kitchen and laundry home appliance company, introduces Intellifresh Pro, India's most advanced Bottom Mount Refrigerator powered by advanced Adaptive Intelligence Technology and available in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finishes.

• Whirlpool launched the latest 3D Cool Inverter Air Conditioners range on March 17, 2020. This equipment is built with 3D Cool Technology, which provides 60 percent faster cooling during the 50-degree summer season.

Market Scope and Global White Goods Market

The major players covered in the white goods market report are Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH and The MiddleBy Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global White Goods Market Scope

The white goods market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

• Refrigerator

• Cooking Appliance

• Dishwasher

• Air Conditioner

• Washing Machine

• Microwave Oven

• Others

Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Distribution channel

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Specialty Store

• Retail Store

• E-commerce

• others

Radical Coverage of the White Goods Market:

• Insightful information regarding the White Goods Market

• Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the White Goods Market Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

• The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

• Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

• Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Which segments are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period?

What is the forecast estimation of White Goods Market growth?

What are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market?

What are the key driving factors of industry growth?

Which region is expected to dominate in the forecast period?

Which markets are significantly positive for developing businesses?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry throughout the forecast period?

Which market segments are expected to boost the growth of the industry?

Who are the dominating players of the White Goods Market?

What are the strategic business plans undertaken by the key players of the industry?

