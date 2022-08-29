BCG Vaccines Sales Market: SWOT Analysis, Statistics and The Hidden Secrets

The Global BCG vaccines sales market size is expected to increase and is anticipated to reach $65 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global BCG vaccines sales market was accounted for $45.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $65.92 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. The research offers a vast analysis of the major segments including changing market trends, top pocket investors, drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenarios.Request Report Sample at:Increase in number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases and high prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide are the two major factors driving the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market. Based on region, Asia Pacific held the lion's share in 2017, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share.The BCG vaccines sales market has gained the interest of the healthcare industry due to high efficacy of BCG vaccines to help TB prevention in pediatrics coupled with its application in bladder cancer treatment. Recent developments such as product launches & approvals and collaborations & partnerships in the market by key players propel the market growth.The major companies profiled in this report are:AJ Vaccines,China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm),Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited,Intervax Ltd, JapanBCG Laboratory,Merck & Company Inc,Sanofi S.A.,Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., andStatens Serum Institute.BCG vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine used for the prevention of tuberculosis. The types of BCG drugs include immune BCG and therapy BCG. The BCG vaccines sales market growth has increased owing to gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide and rise in number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases. However, replacement for BCG vaccine is expected to restrain the market growth.Do Purchase Enquiry at:Depending on drug type, the immune BCG segment is the highest revenue contributor and is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 4.9%. This is attributed to the wider use of BCG vaccine to acquire immunity against tuberculosis and absence of substitute to BCG vaccines currently.By usage, the tuberculosis segment held the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share. This region would continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the pediatrics segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total market share. The segment is expected to dominate throughout the estimated period. Furthermore, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.Key Findings of the BCG Vaccines Sales Market:Europe occupied one-third share of the global BCG vaccines sales market in 2017.The tuberculosis segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.The pediatrics segment accounted for three-fourth share of the market in 2017.Immune BCG is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.Request For Customization: