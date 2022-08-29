Sports Betting Market to garner USD 167.66 billion by By Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2029

Sports Betting Market

sports betting market was valued at USD 76.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26 %

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “Global Sports Betting Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. Sports Betting Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If a business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Global Sports Betting Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listen to them, and then deliver on their needs with its timely customer-cantered market research.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports betting market was valued at USD 76.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-betting-market

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Sports betting is the activity which is work for predicting sports results and then placing a wager on the outcome. The occurrence of sports bet upon differs by culture, with the vast mainstream of bets being placed on association such as mixed martial arts, American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, track cycling, auto racing, and boxing at both the personal and amateur levels. Sports betting can also prolong to non-athletic events, like politics election and reality show contests. This is also for non-human contests like greyhound racing, horse racing, and illegal, underground cockfighting.

Some of the major players operating in the sports betting market are:

william Hill (U.K.)

Entain (U.K.)

888 Holdings (Spain)

Kindred Group plc (Malta)

Flutter Entertainment plc (Ireland)

The Stars Group inc, (Canada)

Bet365 (U.K.)

Bet-at-home.com (Germany)

BetAmerica (U.S.)

Betfred (U.K.)

Betsson (Sweden)

Draft Kings (U.S.)

Fan duel (U.S.)

Gala coral group (U.K.)

Ladbrokes (U.K.)

Sportech PLC (U.K.)

TVG (U.S.)

Twinspires (U.S.)

Watch and Wager (U.S.)

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-sports-betting-market

Opportunities

The large number of customers are engaging in leisure activities such as sports betting and try to seeking extra income with entertainment. Moreover, interactive games are gaining the interest of the young generation. Although a significant number of population is indulging in competitive matches for hobby, entertainment and income which attract large audiences which will act as market drivers and further boost opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Moreover, surge in purchasing power of middle-income groups, expansion of distribution channels, and rise in awareness regarding the products and smart strategic marketing activities will positively affect the growth of the sports betting market. Also, application of 5G networks, A.I. and block chain technologies extend the beneficial opportunities to the market players.

Important Facts about This Sports Betting Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

The sports betting market is segmented on the basis of platform, type, sport type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Platform

Online

Offline

Type

Line-In-Play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others

Sports Type

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Tennis

Golf

Boxing

Horse Riding

Auto Racing

Others

Application

Draw games

Instant Games

Lotto

Numbers Games

Others

To Gain More Insights into the Market, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-betting-market

Drivers

Rising the usage of online betting

There are many areas where peoples involving in online gambling, especially sports betting, this attracts mostly the younger population. It also reaches to those population which do not follow the sports and is available in many countries where sport betting is legal or illegal. The average age group of an online sports bettor is 38 years whereas the average age of a land-based sports bettor is 45 years. Due to increasing population towards sports betting are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Growing digital infrastructure

The growth of digital infrastructure and the prevalence of wireless connectivity are expected to drive the sports betting market growth rate. The rising usage of smartphones has changed the way of performance of consumer’s activities especially in sports betting. There are around 6.3 billion smartphone users globally and this number is increasing every year which is the main reason for enhancing the population in sports betting market.

Shifting consumer habits

There has been a substantial change in the consumer behaviour regarding sports betting. The rise in the popularity of social gambling and gambling apps will drive the growth of the sports betting market during forecast period. Now, Vendors are taking advantage of those population which is using Internet to develop innovative social gambling games. The large number of people participating in social gambling which is also growing because of competing with their friends is the major reason for the gamers to adopt social gaming.

Opportunities

The large number of customers are engaging in leisure activities such as sports betting and try to seeking extra income with entertainment. Moreover, interactive games are gaining the interest of the young generation. Although a significant number of population is indulging in competitive matches for hobby, entertainment and income which attract large audiences which will act as market drivers and further boost opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Moreover, surge in purchasing power of middle-income groups, expansion of distribution channels, and rise in awareness regarding the products and smart strategic marketing activities will positively affect the growth of the sports betting market. Also, application of 5G networks, A.I. and block chain technologies extend the beneficial opportunities to the market players.

The countries covered in the sports betting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the sports betting market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sports betting in this region. Europe region leads the sports betting market because of the safety laws and regulations for online as well as offline betting in hregion

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to the increasing number of people betting on sports events for example, football, cricket, hockey, and basketball in this region.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-betting-market

Browse Related Reports:-

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/flavoured-milk-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-usd-57-98-billion-by-2029-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-5-4-market-analysed-by-future-trends-industry-growth-and-application-overview

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hair-styling-products-market-destine-to-reach-usd-29-88-billion-with-size-share-industry-growth-rate-demand-revenue-forecast-by-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/rigid-packaging-market-projected-to-reach-cagr-of-6-20-forecast-by-2028-global-trends-size-growth-share-future-scope

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/retail-ready-packaging-market-is-rising-exponentially-at-growth-rate-of-4-95-during-the-forecast-period-of-2028-with-share-outlook-trends-size-and-demand-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/golf-shoes-market-will-rise-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-3-10-by-2028-market-is-analyzed-by-growth-insights-upcoming-trends-size-share-opportunity-and-demand-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/body-shaper-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-demand-opportunities-sales-area-and-revenue-analysis-by-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/seasonings-market-size-share-growth-revenue-outlook-demand-and-market-is-expected-to-reach-highest-cagr-of-4-95-forecast-by-2028

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-e-commerce-packaging-market-to-register-remarkable-growth-of-136-with-size-share-growth-opportunities-revenue-insights-competitive-analysis-by-2028-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/screw-piles-market-projection-by-key-players-share-size-demand-opportunities-sales-area-and-revenue-analysis-by-2028-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/motorcycle-apparel-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-184640-million-by-2029-at-a-potential-growth-rate-of-70-market-analyzed-by-future-trends-industry-growth-and-application-overview-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/guacamole-market-exceed-valuation-of-usd-353-billion-with-a-potential-growth-rate-of-895-by-2029-market-analyzed-by-size-shares-trends-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/specialty-paper-market-to-see-healthy-growth-of-usd-7802111-million-with-excellent-cagr-of-82-by-2029-opportunities-applications-growth-drivers-and-future-outlook-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hot-drinks-market-to-see-healthy-growth-of-usd-29037-billion-with-excellent-cagr-of-61-by-2029-opportunities-applications-growth-drivers-and-future-outlook-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/food-traceability-market-to-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-usd-3790-billion-by-2029-with-analysis-of-size-share-upcoming-trends-opportunities-and-growth-prospectus-2022-08-29?mod=search_headline

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com