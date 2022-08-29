Semiconductor IP Market Size To Reach USD 12.3 Billion at a CAGR of 10.20% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Use in Consumer Electronics to Boost Semiconductor IP Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Semiconductor IP Market Analysis by Application, By Type, By Memory and Region – Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2030, registering a 10.20% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Semiconductor IP Market Overview

The businesses in the telecoms and data center and automotive verticals depend on extremely complicated electronic equipment. New design solution for the chip manufacturing is required in these sectors due to the increasing demand for electrical and semiconductor components.

Semiconductor IP Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.3 Billion Growth YoY 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030

Drivers

Increasing Use in Consumer Electronics to Boost Market Growth

The increasing use of semiconductor IPs in consumer electronics will boost market growth over the forecast period. Numerous consumer electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, & other portable electronics, contain semiconductor IPs. Due to growing consumer demand for better & more sophisticated smartphones and devices, there is an increased need for semiconductor IPs.

Constant Technological Changes to act as Market Restraint

The constant technological changes and limitations of patented technologies may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

IP Thefts to act as Market Challenge

IP thefts, conflicts, and counterfeits may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Semiconductor IP Market Segments

The global semiconductor IP market is bifurcated based on memory, type, and application.

By application, consumer electronics will boost the market over the forecast period.

By type, the semiconductor IP market is segmented into digital signal processors and microprocessors.

By memory, the semiconductor IP market is segmented into NAND, SRAM, and DRAM.

Semiconductor IP Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Semiconductor IP Market

The largest market share for semiconductor intellectual property belongs to the Asia Pacific region. The market conditions favor additional SIP developments and growth. The market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate throughout the projection period. During the projection period, the market in this region will experience the fastest CAGR growth. Due to factors like the rising use of smart devices (such as smartphones and smart bands) in APAC, which paves the way for the expanding penetration of different design IPs in these smart devices, it is likely that APAC will continue to hold the maximum market size and will be the fastest growing.

The expansion of the aforementioned market is anticipated to be fueled by rising need for laptops, smart wearables, and other electronic devices in APAC nations. The region with the greatest market share, Asia Pacific, is anticipated to expand at a 6.85% CAGR in the forecast period. The economy of Asia is expanding gradually, and trade has significantly improved. The area has one of the strongest and fastest-expanding economies on the world stage. The region also boasts the biggest market for semiconductor intellectual property. Every year as the electronics market grows, the Market also expands to keep pace with the expansion of the electronics sector.

Additionally, Asian businesses have recently become more competitive in the electronic creation. Asia-Pacific companies are attempting to establish a strong position in the global electronics market by leveraging significant competitive advantages including low labor costs, in-house technological advancements, smartphones, electric vehicles, & more. This is helping to foster the growth of semiconductor intellectual property (IP). The Indian government is currently making efforts to support the development of the necessary infrastructure for semiconductor production and applied research. The market benefits from these characteristics by providing opportunities. Due to the increasing adoption of digital equipment and gadgets, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, PCs, & networking devices, Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest growth worldwide. The major drivers boosting the market expansion in Asia Pacific nations are the rising investments in the telecommunications sector to deploy 5G networks, increasing transformation to smart cities, & rising usage of IoT platforms in various sectors.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Semiconductor IP Market

Higher revenue rates are a result of competitive advantages including low labor costs, increased demand, and technical advancements. Furthermore, North America has a sophisticated economy and a huge demand for SIP. In the US & Canada, there are many semiconductor IP vendors. The necessity to improve electronics production will result in remarkable advances. The market will receive the maximum support from these two regions. During the forecast period, North America is expected to experience considerable expansion in the market. The North American semiconductor IP market is anticipated to expand steadily due to the rising adoption of connected & IoT devices. In 2020, North America accounted for the greatest portion of the market. The market in this region is expanding as a result of rising investments in IoT, machine learning, blockchain, & other cutting-edge technologies to reduce operational costs in manufacturing industries.

COVID-19 Analysis

There are a number of dependable significant companies in the semiconductor IP market. Companies benefit from superior SIP thanks to the variation and effectiveness of the major players. Additionally, these players' semiconductor intellectual property is employed across numerous industries for a variety of applications. However, because of the COVID 19 epidemic, these important players are dealing with numerous difficulties. During this time, SIP output is decreased.

Due to the pandemic, even this market's end consumer is impacted. Less demand from user end is the result. This SIP cannot be purchased or used by the market's partners. Additionally, during this time the consumer electronics market is suffering. The expansion of the SIP market as a whole is being impacted. However, it is anticipated that in the following years, this market downturn would improve. Over the projection period, the market will gradually improve and experience greater growth.

Semiconductor IP Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Semiconductor IP Market Covered are:

Bose Corporation

Samsung Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation of America

Harman International Industries (JBL)

Yamaha

HiVi

Pioneer

Samsung

LG

Panasonic

Sharp

VizioMicron Technology Inc.

Samsung

SK Hynix Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Rambus Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Arm Limited

Dolphin Integration

eSilicon Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Sonics

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)

