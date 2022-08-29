Pelvic Reconstruction Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 366.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.K. dominated the Europe pelvic reconstruction market is expected to witness steady growth through 2022 & beyond. Growth in the market is underpinned by rising cases of pelvic floor disorders in the country

As per Future Market Insights, the global pelvic reconstruction market was around US$ 270.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit at CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032), surpassing US$ 366.9 Mn in 2032. Growth is due to the increased use of vaginal mesh, slings, and pessaries in the healthcare sector owing to rising cases of pelvic floor disorders.



Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding vaginal health due to growing cases of pelvic disorders and deformities have surged the need for pelvic reconstruction products. On the back of this, key players are vying to develop systems that can be approved by regulatory authorities such as the FDA.

Additionally, growing acceptance of pelvic floor reconstruction procedures in hospitals and specialty clinics is prompting the adoption of advanced systems for accurate and speedy recovery. There is also an increase in the research and development on ways to handle pelvic floor disorders by mitigating the risk factors.

Increasing use of tissue engineering to support pelvic floor and also promotes tissue repair. This is also highly biocompatible compared to the general approach of using polypropylene mesh. Hence, several ongoing research is focusing on tissue engineering such as the use of fibroblasts and stem cells is supporting the growth in pelvic reconstruction market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product type, vaginal sling systems held approximately 54.2% market value share in 2021, owing to rising cases of pelvic floor disorders.

Surgical procedure is set to lead the market, in terms of procedures, and contributed around 78.9% of revenue in 2021.

By indication, pelvic organ prolapse is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

By pelvic organs, the vagina is the most affected organ and the segment held a share of about 38.6% in 2021.

North America is considered as the leading region with a value share of 33.9% in 2021, owing to the high prevalence of pelvic floor disorders in the region.





“Rising initiatives to promote safety and mitigate risk, as well as the increasing research and development for the improvement of treatment approaches is set to propel the sales of pelvic reconstruction products across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for pelvic reconstruction consists of a number of local as well as established players within the market sphere. There is increased research and development to meet the current needs of the population.

In 2019, as per research conducted by Royal Hallamshire Hospital, UK, Ulrich et al. demonstrated that endometrial MSCs seeded onto gelatin-coated polyamide mesh had an anti-inflammatory effect and promoted neovascularization in a rat model.

Onkos Surgical declared in July 2022 that its My3D® Personalized Pelvic Reconstruction system had been granted 510(k) approval.

Key Companies Profiled in the Study are –

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Dipromed Srl

Boston Scientific Corporation (American Medical Systems Inc.)

pfm medical ag

Betatech Medical

Promedon Group

Caldera Medical

Cook Medical

MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

DIMA S.L.

Digitimer Ltd

Bray Group Ltd,

medesign Ingenieur-Consulting GmbH

Panpac Medical Corp.

Bioteque America Inc.

Mediplus Ltd.

neomedic international

Dyna Mesh

CL Medical

A.M.I. GmbH

Meta Biomed Co., Ltd.

Onkos Surgical

Key Market Segments Covered in Pelvic Reconstruction Market Research :

By Product:

Vaginal Mesh Biological Mesh Synthetic Mesh

Vaginal Sling Systems

Vaginal Pessary





By Procedure:

Non-Surgical

Surgical Obliterative surgery Reconstructive surgery

Native Tissue Repair (uterosacral ligament suspension and sacrospinous fixation)

Colporrhalphy

Sacrocolpopexy

Sacrohysteropexy

Transvaginal graft

Sling Surgery

By Indication:

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Vaginal Prolapse

Rectal Prolapse

Urinary Incontinence

Interstitial Cystitis

Fistulae

By Pelvic Organs:

Uterus

Ovaries

Vagina

Fallopian Tubes

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

