Investors in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Enochian Biosciences, Inc

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB).

On July 26, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school, that accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian’s product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best, that accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company’s product pipeline, that Enochian’s senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud, that accordingly, Enochian’s reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company’s scientific findings, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

