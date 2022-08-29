Cell Separation Technologies Market is Expected to Reach $28.76 Billion With CAGR of 15.4% | Allied Market Research

The separation of cells are based on their physical properties such as shape, size, and protein expression.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report Published by Allied Market Research, the global Cell Separation Technologies Market was estimated at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $28.76 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Surge in number of patients suffering from chronic disease, rise in focus on personalized medicines, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global cell separation technologies market. Moreover, based on region, the market across North America has dominated globally in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the throughout the forecast period.

Major Key Players are:

ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB,

BECTON,

DICKINSON AND COMPANY,

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.,

CORNING INCORPORATED,

DANAHER CORPORATION.,

MERCK KGAA,

MILTENYI BIOTEC INC.,

PLURISELECT GmbH,

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Cell separation technologies are used to separate cells from group of various cells. The separation of cells are based on their physical properties such as shape, size, and protein expression. Cell separation techniques play a vital role in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as AIDS and cancer. In addition, these are widely used in stem cell research and cancer research. In addition, cell separation market is likely to expand in coming years, as cell-based therapies are widely being adopted for treatment of chronic diseases. As a result, mortality rate associated with chronic diseases is also declining.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has upsurged the demand for next-generation technology that facilitates current research and advanced diagnostic testing.

A huge number of cell separation technology companies have presented their products to study Covid-19 infection and boost vaccine development.

The cell separation technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the consumables segment held the highest share in the market in 2019, with around three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the global market across North America dominated the market with largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Researchers around the world are working earnestly to study SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergence of COVID-19 has changed life. This is a fast-moving and deadly pandemic that requires novel, next-generation technology to enable ongoing research and advanced diagnostic testing. Many cell separation technology companies are offering their products to study COVID-19 infection and also helps in vaccine development, which includes Stemcell Technologies Inc., Akadeum Life Sciences, Miltenyi Biotec, Nanocellect Biomedical and others.

