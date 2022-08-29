GaN Semiconductor Market Challenges, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2030 | Cree, Qorvo

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Along with semiconductor applications, the GaN Semiconductor is also used in lasers and lighting systems. Compared to silicon, GaN Semiconductors have a wider bandgap and higher breakdown voltage. These properties make them ideal for power applications, such as RF power amplifiers. Moreover, the semiconductors have high electron mobility, which helps them operate at higher temperatures than silicon. GaN Semiconductor is also able to operate in high temperature environments, up to 400 degrees Celsius. These properties make it ideal for power applications where high temperature, high frequency, and high power are required.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Cree Inc.

◘ Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

◘ Fujitsu Ltd

◘ GaN Systems

◘ Infineon Technologies AG

◘ NexGen Power Systems

◘ NXP Semiconductor

◘ Qorvo Inc.

◘ Texas Instruments Incorporated

◘ Toshiba Corporation

Market Dynamics:

The demand for GaN semiconductors is massively increasing from RF semiconductor device industry, which in turn is expected to propel growth of the global GaN semiconductor market over the forecast period. The RF sector needs electronic devices and is closely connected to the communications sector, it operates using electronic devices at a wide communication frequency ranges depending on its application. For instance, in June 2022, WIN Semiconductors Corp, a leading pure-play compound semiconductor wafer company launched a new gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon carbide (SiC) 0.12μm-gate technology making an addition to its RF GaN technologies.

However, availability of alternatives with higher efficiency like silicon carbide for applications such as high-voltage semiconductor is likely to hinder growth of the global GaN semiconductor market over the forecast period.

Global GaN Semiconductor Market: Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global GaN semiconductor market is segmented into:

◘ Radio Frequency Devices

◘ Opto-semiconductors

◘ Power Semiconductors

On the basis of component, the global GaN semiconductor market is segmented into:

◘ Transistors

◘ Diodes

◘ Rectifiers

◘ Power ICs

◘ Others

On the basis of wafer size, the global GaN semiconductor market is segmented into:

◘ 2-inch

◘ 4-inch

◘ 6-inch

◘ 8-inch

On the basis of end-use Industry, the global GaN semiconductor market is segmented into:

◘ Automotive

◘ Consumer Electronics

◘ Defense & Aerospace

◘ Healthcare

◘ Information & Communication Technology

◘ Industrial & Power

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

