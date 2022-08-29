Sun Protection Market Newest Sales Number Signs Additional Opportunities Gaining

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing popularity of sun protection products owing to multi-functional properties is a key factor driving sun protection market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Growing awareness of skin cancers and various other skin disorders” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sun protection market size was USD 10.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness of skin cancers and various other skin disorders and increasing popularity of sun protection products owing to multi-functional properties, such as tinted sunscreen, are key factors driving market revenue growth. Prolonged sun exposure causes skin reddening, sunburn, and inflammation due to Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, reducing skin flexibility and collagen loss, which are a few major factors driving demand for sun protection products. Sun exposure causes hyperpigmentation or uneven skin pigmentation, which may be avoided by using sun protection creams on a regular basis. According to American Cancer Society estimates, about 99,780 new melanomas are expected to be diagnosed in 2022. Excessive sun exposure increase possibility of three forms of cancer, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma, with melanomas having a higher fatality rate, while non-melanoma skin cancers have a greater morbidity and skin damage.

The Sun Protection Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Sun Protection market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Sun Protection market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Sun Protection Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Sun Protection market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The adult sun cream segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for effective sun protection products for preventing sunburn and premature skin aging is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Requirement of re-application of product for effective sun protection preventing further cell damage is increasing usage of product, which is contributing to market growth.

The lotion/cream segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to provision of better sun protection. Moreover, lotion/cream products provide multi-functional properties such as moisturizers, which are also contributing to growth of this segment. Sunscreen cream is easily absorbed and requires less frequent application while providing effective protection.

The supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Availability and convenient location for consumers, which attracts a large number of footholds are driving revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, supermarkets provide consumers with access to a variety of brands that cater to both men and women, which contributes to growth of the supermarket and hypermarket category. However, availability of qualified professionals to provide expert rapid assistance and advice to buyers is growing consumer preference.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing outbound tourism and outdoor activities in addition to increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of prolonged sun exposure on skin are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. According to the Centre for Promotion of Imports (CBI), part of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Europe accounts for around 618 million international tourist arrivals, which is almost 50% of total tourist global arrivals before COVID-19. Sun damage due to growing number of young travelers who are considerably more engaged in travel experiences and outdoor activities is increasing demand for sun protection products.

Leading Companies of the Sun Protection Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Beiersdorf Global, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oréal, Clarins, Shiseido Company, Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Unilever, and VLCC Wellness.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Sun Protection market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sun protection market based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Baby sun cream

Adult sun cream

After sun

Tanning

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sprays

Lotion/cream

Roll-on/stick

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Supermarket & hypermarket

Online

Pharmacy & drugstore

Specialty store

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Sun Protection market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Sun Protection market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Sun Protection market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Sun Protection industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Sun Protection market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Sun Protection industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

