Global Plasma Fractionation Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $45,803.2 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the Forecast Period from 2020 to 2027 [165-Pages] | Published by Research DIve

The global plasma fractionation market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the analysis period, owing to the increasing cases of autoimmune diseases all across the globe. Based on the product, the immunoglobulin sub-segment is expected to be productive. Regionally, the North America region is predicted to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global plasma fractionation market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $45,803.2 million and rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the estimated timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

As per our analysts, with the increasing prevalence of auto-immune diseases among the old age population all across the world, the plasma fractionation market is expected to experience prominent growth during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the rising use of immunoglobulins in various neurological, hematological, and other therapeutics is further predicted to upsurge the growth of the market during the analysis period. Moreover, the growing investments in the R&D activities in plasma therapies made by the government and several other companies are expected to fortify the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe. However, the high cost of plasma therapy may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Plasma Fractionation Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Product: Immunoglobulin Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The immunoglobulin sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $22,439.3 million over the forecast timeframe. The increasing demand for immunoglobulin products owing to the growing cases of immunological and neurological diseases is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Application: Neurology Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The neurology sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $16862.3 million during the estimated period. The increasing use of plasma therapeutic proteins for the treatment of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and many more are predicted to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

End-User: Hospitals & Clinic Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The hospitals and clinic sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $41162.7 million over the analysis timeframe. The improved healthcare infrastructure and facilities in hospitals together with the rising use of plasma products in hospitals to treat many autoimmune diseases is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The North America region of the plasma fractionation market is projected to generate a revenue of $16947.2 million throughout the estimated period. This is majorly due to the increased per capita healthcare expenditure in this region. Moreover, the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities among patients in this region and the growing adoption of new and advanced technologies are expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Plasma Fractionation Market

Though the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the plasma fractionation market. As the spontaneous spread of the deadly virus started infecting people with severe complications it led to an increase in the plasma trails for the treatment. In addition, the success rate of treating Covid-19 patients through plasma fractionation therapy has boosted the growth of the market during the pandemic period. However, the decrease in the demand for plasma-derived products because of the postponement of surgical procedures due to the nationwide lockdown norms has somehow impacted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the plasma fractionation market include

Bio Products Laboratory

China Biologics Products Holdings

Japan Blood Products

Biotest AG

Octapharma

CSL Behring

Sanquin

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.P.A

Grifols

These players are majorly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, the Marcucci family and FSI, the existing shareholders of Kedrion S.P.A, a leading developer and distributor of plasma-derived medicinal products, entered into a partnership with Permira, a leading global investment firm that multiplies the potential of companies to build successful businesses with sustainable growth ambitions. With this partnership, the companies jointly Kedrion biopharma and bioproducts laboratory to provide medicines derived from human blood plasma that can treat patients with rare and life-threatening conditions all across the globe.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Plasma Fractionation Market:

