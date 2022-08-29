Opportune LLP Bolsters Investment Banking Practice with Addition of Daniel Rojo as Co-Head and Managing Director

Opportune LLP, a leading global energy business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Daniel Rojo has joined the firm as Co-Head and Managing Director of Opportune Partners LLC, an independent investment banking and financial advisory affiliate of Opportune LLP.

Based in the firm's Houston office, Mr. Rojo joins the investment banking practice, bringing more than 15 years of energy investment banking experience with a principal focus on serving client needs around A&D and M&A transaction advisory including strategic positioning, risk assessment, reservoir and property evaluations, financial strategy and valuation.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with the accomplished team at Opportune to help establish and grow Opportune's investment banking practice," said Mr. Rojo.

Before Opportune, Mr. Rojo served as Managing Director – Head of A&D at Wells Fargo Securities where he was responsible for leading all A&D and technical advisory efforts for the energy investment bank, having advised on more than $30 billion in upstream sell-side and buy-side transactions, spanning all major shale basins. Prior to Wells Fargo, he was an Associate and one of the founding members of BNP Paribas' A&D team.

Mr. Rojo holds an MBA and BA in Economics from Rice University. He is also a FINRA Series 79 and 63 registered representative.

"I am very excited to partner with Daniel to build the investment banking practice at Opportune," added Daniel Kohl, Co-Head and Managing Director of Opportune Partners LLC. "His experiences bring a new dimension to the practice and will help the firm deliver top quality transactional advisory for our clients."

"Daniel Rojo adds impressive A&D and M&A advisory experience and a deep roster of key relationships," commented David Baggett, Manager Partner of Opportune. "Our leadership team in Houston of Managing Directors Daniel Kohl and Daniel Rojo, supported by James Hanson, a Managing Director in our New York office, will deliver immense value to our clients."

This announcement follows Opportune Partners' recent hiring of Ryan Culpepper as Vice President of Engineering and Morgan Rosenberg as Vice President of Geology, adding two highly experienced advisors to further strengthen the firm's investment banking practice.

About Opportune Partners LLC

Opportune Partners LLC is an independent investment banking and financial advisory affiliate of Opportune LLP. Opportune Partners LLC is a member of the Opportune Network and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Opportune Partners LLC is not engaged in the practice of public accountancy. For more information on Opportune LLP and Opportune Partners LLC, please visit www.opportune.com.

About Opportune LLP

Opportune LLP is a leading global energy business advisory firm specializing in adding value to clients across the energy industry, including upstream, midstream, downstream, power and gas, commodities trading, and oilfield services. Opportune's service lines include complex financial reporting, disputes and litigations, enterprise risk, investment banking, outsourcing, process and technology, reserve engineering and geosciences, restructuring, strategy and organizational design, tax, transactional due diligence, and valuation. For additional information, please visit www.opportune.com.

