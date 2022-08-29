Gabelli Funds to Host 46th Annual Auto Symposium October 31st and November 1st
Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.
Presenting Companies:
Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association
Monro, Inc. MNRO
AutoNation, Inc. AN
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA
AutoZone, Inc. AZO
MP Materials Corp. MP
CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS
Myers Industries, Inc. MYE
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY
Dana Incorporated DAN
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI
Rush Enterprise, Inc. RUSHA
Garrett Motion Inc. GTX
Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP
Gentex Corporation GNTX
Stoneridge, Inc. SRI
Gentherm Incorporated THRM
Wallbox N.V. WBX
Genuine Parts Company GPC
Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas
October 31 and November 1, 2022
Day 1 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NKrH5fqjSDiuCqALhqrDRg
Day 2 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n2qRsCPgRMmWurSgVA_GnQ
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005135/en/