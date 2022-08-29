Gabelli Funds to Host 46th Annual Auto Symposium October 31st and November 1st

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.

Presenting Companies:

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association Monro, Inc. MNRO AutoNation, Inc. AN Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA AutoZone, Inc. AZO MP Materials Corp. MP CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS Myers Industries, Inc. MYE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY Dana Incorporated DAN Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI Rush Enterprise, Inc. RUSHA Garrett Motion Inc. GTX Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP Gentex Corporation GNTX Stoneridge, Inc. SRI Gentherm Incorporated THRM Wallbox N.V. WBX Genuine Parts Company GPC

Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas

October 31 and November 1, 2022

Day 1 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NKrH5fqjSDiuCqALhqrDRg

Day 2 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n2qRsCPgRMmWurSgVA_GnQ

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:

Miles McQuillen, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

