Gabelli Funds to Host 46th Annual Auto Symposium October 31st and November 1st

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.

Presenting Companies:

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

 

Monro, Inc. MNRO

AutoNation, Inc. AN

 

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA

AutoZone, Inc. AZO

 

MP Materials Corp. MP

CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS

 

Myers Industries, Inc. MYE

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI

 

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY

Dana Incorporated DAN

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI

 

Rush Enterprise, Inc. RUSHA

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP

Gentex Corporation GNTX

 

Stoneridge, Inc. SRI

Gentherm Incorporated THRM

 

Wallbox N.V. WBX

Genuine Parts Company GPC

 

 

Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas
October 31 and November 1, 2022

Day 1 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NKrH5fqjSDiuCqALhqrDRg

Day 2 registration link: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n2qRsCPgRMmWurSgVA_GnQ

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005135/en/

