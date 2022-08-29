Cyber Acoustics Expands Line of Universal Headsets for Inbound and Outbound Call Centers

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in businesses, schools, and homes, today announced the AC-204USB and AC-104USB headsets, a new line of versatile USB headsets that feature detachable USB controllers for more convenient audio controls and connectivity options. These universal call center headsets with microphones also work seamlessly with any device with a 3.5mm plug if USB is not available or preferred.



By 2027 the call center industry is expected to be worth $496 billion , up from $339.4 billion in 2020. This rapid growth signifies competition in the industry is fierce, meaning companies need to make sure they have both the right people, and the right technology to keep their call centers running smoothly.

Whether an inbound call center that processes orders, provides dispatch services, offers help desk support, or that acts as an answering service transferring calls to appropriate representatives, or an outbound call center for sales, comfortable headsets with good audio quality are the most important tool for any call center employee.

What makes a good call center headset

Comfort, durability, noise-canceling mics, and platform compatibility are key factors in choosing the right headset for your call center.

The AC-204USB stereo headset and AC-104USB mono headset are lightweight and feature adjustable headbands with easy-to-clean leatherette earpads to ensure a comfortable fit during hours of wear.

Both models include ambidextrous noise-canceling microphones that can be worn on the left or right side, offering employees the choice of what's most comfortable for them.

Optimized to work with all chat platforms, the AC-204USB and AC-104USB offer USB-A connectivity via a detachable USB controller that includes convenient in-line audio controls for volume up/down, as well as microphone and speaker mute with LED indicators. For devices with no USB connectivity, the AC-204USB and AC-104USB have CTIA compatible, 4 barrel 3.5mm jacks for connection to smartphones, tablets, and more.

A legacy of building audio products for demanding environments

"Clear communication is the biggest key to success in any call center and we have been building audio products for these demanding environments for over 25 years," said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. "Our new line of versatile headsets are perfect for call center employees because they are simple to use, lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods, and provide consistent quality audio for speaking and hearing."

The AC-204USB (MSRP $21.99) and the AC-104USB (MSRP $19.99) are available now on Amazon.com and through most IT and reseller channel partners. Bulk purchase discounts are available.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics' complete line of call center headsets visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/commercial . Headsets in the line include the 3.5mm AC-204 stereo and AC-104 mono headsets with included Y-adapters that ensure backward compatibility with older hardware, as well as the professional-quality CA Essential USB Headset HS-2000.

For more information about all Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company YouTube, Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

